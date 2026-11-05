🚧 Wenham Street milling and paving Nov 10–11

🚧 Wenham Street paving work Nov 10–11

The new water main and services on Wenham Street are now finished. Next, contractors will repair the road surface for winter.

Schedule (weather permitting):

Milling: Tuesday, November 10 , 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

, Paving: Wednesday, November 11, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Work will take place on Wenham Street, Danvers. Police details will be on site to help residents get in and out of the area.

If you need to drive through, use caution and follow all posted signs and directions.

Questions about the project? Call the Danvers Engineering Division at 978-777-2668 ext. 3643.