🤝 Danvers, MA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Danvers has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a mission‑driven team. These roles are hands-on, steady, and based right in our area.

Employer: Bridgewell

Bridgewell Location: Danvers, MA

Type: Full-time internship (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8am–4pm)

Salary: Range mentioned but not listed in posting

Support adults with disabilities in a day program while also driving a 12‑passenger or accessible van to and from services. This is a good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, clean MA driver’s license, 3+ years driving, and want strong benefits, PTO (including your birthday), and training in a large human services agency.

Employer: Triangle, Inc.

Location: Danvers, MA (Cornell Road)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Thu–Sat 11pm–9am (asleep) , Sun 11pm–9am (awake)

Thu–Sat , Sun Salary: Not listed

Provide overnight support in a residential setting for adults with disabilities, with most of the shift asleep coverage plus one awake night. Great if you have a HS diploma/GED, 1 year related experience, CPR/First Aid, and a MA driver’s license and want steady hours and a calm, residential work environment.

Employer: Northeast Arc

Location: Danvers, MA (Lowell St. home)

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week)

Schedule: Thu, Fri, Sat 11pm–9am (awake)

Thu, Fri, Sat Salary: $24.50–$25.50 per hour (based on experience & certifications)

Work awake overnights in a group home supporting five women with intellectual and developmental disabilities. If you have MAP certification, a valid driver’s license, and FA/CPR (preferred), this offers strong hourly pay and the chance to build real relationships while helping people stay independent.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each organization has many similar roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.