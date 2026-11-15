In my house here in Texas, as of mid-November 2026, the easy shortcut is to run vinegar through the drip coffee maker and call it clean. I used to give that cycle credit for the brew basket and carafe, too. It feels like a thorough job: vinegar goes in, the machine runs, and the pot comes out the other end. Washing the pieces by hand can start to look like an extra step.

Dinner Tonight recommends washing all the removable parts with warm, soapy water. It separately recommends a water-and-vinegar cycle to remove mineral buildup. That distinction changed how I think about the chore. The cycle is useful, but it has its own job. It is not my excuse to put the basket and carafe back without washing them.

What NSF says

NSF puts both chores in the same instruction: “Coffee maker: Clean with soap and hot water after every use. Once a week, run the machine with equal parts water and white vinegar or cleaning solution.” I read that as two tasks, not two ways to finish the same task. Running the machine is there alongside cleaning with soap and water.

NSF also describes a vinegar method that starts with up to four cups of undiluted vinegar in the reservoir. In that method, the vinegar stands for 30 minutes before it runs through the unit. It is easy to focus on that waiting and running, because those are the steps the machine does for you. But the soap-and-water instruction still asks something of the person using it. A completed cycle is not the same thing as washed removable parts.

Why the cycle is only part of the job

Vinegar goes into the reservoir and runs through the machine. Dinner Tonight’s water-and-vinegar recommendation is for mineral buildup; its warm, soapy water recommendation is for the removable pieces. Those are different cleaning jobs, even when they happen in the same coffee maker.

Cuisinart says oils, residue, and hard-water deposits can build up inside a coffee maker and affect flavor and function. Mineral buildup is what I am addressing when I run the water-and-vinegar cycle. The basket and carafe still get their own wash. I do not need to pretend that one pass through the machine has done the work of soap and water on pieces I can take out and clean.

That is the part I had backward. I treated the cycle as the big cleaning job and the basket as a detail. Now I see the cycle as maintenance for the machine, while washing the parts is part of cleaning up after coffee. Neither job is complicated, but doing one does not check off the other.

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What I do instead

Take out the removable parts and wash them with warm, soapy water. For me, that includes the brew basket and carafe rather than just the piece that looks dirtiest.

Clean with soap and hot water after every use, as NSF recommends. I keep that separate from whether I have run vinegar through the machine.

Run a water-and-vinegar cycle for mineral buildup, following the coffee maker’s cleaning instructions. I treat that as a machine-cleaning task, not a substitute for washing the parts.

Before I call the job done, check that the removable pieces have actually been washed. A finished vinegar cycle alone does not answer that question.

If I ask someone for help with the coffee maker, I would describe whether the job is removing mineral buildup inside it or cleaning the removable brew basket and carafe.