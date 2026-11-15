As of mid-November 2026, your electrical panel has failed, the power is off, and an electrician is offering a loan. The hard part is knowing whether repair assistance might cover any of the bill before you agree to finance it.

If you live in Texas, start with local home-repair providers. Ask whether they cover this electrical failure, have funds and require approval before work begins. Then compare whatever remains with the electrician’s financing terms.

Check what changed before counting on assistance

A closed application route can still turn up when you look for help. Texas Utility Help stopped accepting energy-assistance applications on September 15, 2023, and water-assistance applications on November 3, 2023. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs directs residents looking for utility-bill help to local providers instead. Bill assistance is a different question from paying an electrician to repair a panel.

The department also announced energy-assistance funding set to begin January 1, 2027. Its stated uses are utility bills and specified heating, cooling or refrigeration equipment. Do not count that announcement toward a panel-repair quote. For repair help, ask a local provider what it covers and whether it has funding now.

Find a repair provider and check its rules

The rule depends on where you live. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs lists home repair among the types of help homeowners can search for, but its funds go to local provider organizations, not directly to individuals. Its Help for Texans search lets you select the help needed and enter your city or county to find potential providers.

Search for home-repair assistance using your city or county.

Ask each listed provider whether a failed electrical panel qualifies under its repair program.

Ask whether it currently has funds; listed providers may already be at capacity.

Check the eligibility rules for your household and property.

Ask what documents, home assessment and approval are required before work begins.

If no listed provider can help, check with your city or county about other assistance resources.

Local rules can be quite specific. A recently updated Fort Worth priority-repair program lists electrical-system failures among the repairs it addresses. It requires an owner-occupied home within the city and sets household-income and home-value limits. Its required paperwork must be completed before a home assessment. Those details show why a repair appearing on a program list is not the same as approval for your job.

Funding is another separate check. A state home-repair program agreement says an applicant can be disqualified for not providing required documents or responding to program staff. It also says a program may decline repairs whose estimated cost exceeds its budget or funding limits. Ask the provider which services your application could qualify for, rather than treating the full electrical quote as covered.

Compare the remaining cost with the loan

First find out what, if anything, a repair provider will approve. A state program agreement describes the homeowner reviewing and approving a scope of work and taking part in a pre-construction conference. Ask your provider whether it has a similar process and when work may begin. A county home-repair page describes materials or labor being provided after application approval, but marks that program expired; it is not a funding option to count on now.

If assistance covers only part of the work, compare the remaining cost with the electrician’s financing terms. A possible grant is not money already committed to this repair.

Ask the electrician what the quote assumes

Ask what work the quote covers, so you can compare it with any scope a provider asks you to review and approve.

Ask the provider—not the electrician—whether your application qualifies, whether funding remains and whether work must wait for its assessment or approval. Ask the electrician how the financing terms apply to the cost left after any approved assistance. Those are different answers, and you need both before you can compare the options.