A couple in Texas authorized repairs after a pipe leaked in their house. They said insurance adjusters had assured them the water damage was covered up to the policy limit. Their insurer paid $5,000, relying on a special limit for leaks originating within or below the slab or foundation. The couple disputed where the leak began.

The repair work and insurance inspections unfolded in December 2019 and early January 2020. According to the insurer's timeline, the couple signed a repair contract before the first adjuster visited. A leak-detection company later produced a report placing the leak below the foundation. The restoration company's completed repair invoices were dated December 31, 2019.

One homeowner gave a different account of what authorized the work to proceed. In a sworn statement, he said the first adjuster approved the quoted repairs and directed the restoration company to send its bills to the insurer. He said he would not have authorized repairs exceeding $20,000, plus additional repairs exceeding $80,000, had he known coverage would be limited to $5,000.

What each side argued

The insurer maintained that the leak began below the foundation and that its payment satisfied the policy. It relied on the leak-detection report and a claims analyst's sworn statement. It also argued that the homeowners had not supplied evidence proving the leak began above the foundation.

The homeowners challenged the report's basis. Their lawyer submitted a sworn statement describing a conversation with its author. According to that statement, the author admitted he had not performed an inspection specifically to determine whether the leak was above or below the slab. The location was his opinion. The insurer did not object to the lawyer's statement or obtain a ruling excluding it.

The parties also disputed the adjusters' assurances. The insurer and adjusters argued that the repair contract predated their visits and that the second adjuster arrived after the repairs were completed. They denied making the alleged coverage representations. The homeowner's sworn account said both adjusters made assurances on which he relied.

What the law says

The court applied Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 166a(c), as it operated in 2022. The insurer had sought a traditional summary judgment: a decision without a trial based on proof that no meaningful factual dispute remained and the law entitled it to win.

That procedure put the initial burden on the insurer. To defeat this contract claim on the ground it chose, it had to conclusively disprove the homeowners' assertion that the leak originated above the foundation. The homeowners could resist that motion by raising a genuine factual dispute. Proving their case at trial would require more.

The alleged assurances raised a separate rule called promissory estoppel. As the 2022 opinion explained it, this claim required a promise, reasonable and substantial reliance that caused harm, and reliance the person making the promise could foresee. Whether the adjusters actually made the statements remained disputed.

How it ended

On August 11, 2022, the Second Court of Appeals reversed the judgment for the insurer and adjusters and returned the case for further proceedings.

The lawyer's sworn account undermined the reliability of the report's location finding. A factfinder could accept the report or reject it as unsupported. The appellate court also noted that a plumbing invoice the insurer cited did not identify the leak's source.

The disputed assurances likewise required a factual decision. The court revived the contract claim, the related claims challenging the insurer's conduct, and the promissory-estoppel claim. It did not decide where the pipe leaked, establish that the adjusters made promises, or award additional repair money.

The later trial outcome was not verified for this article; the appellate decision did not settle the ultimate payment dispute.

Before you approve repairs