As of mid-November 2026, a pest-control salesperson asking for a deposit and offering to treat your home today gives you a decision to make before work starts: does the company have the right license for the job, and is its insurance current?

If you live in Texas, the check starts with the state office that licenses structural pest-control businesses. Get the company’s name and license number, match them to the business record, and compare the listed service categories with what the salesperson proposes. Treat insurance as a separate check.

Why check before anyone starts

The state requires a business license for structural pest-control work, including at each business location and branch office. Its rules also cover sales activity: a business cannot solicit pest-control work without a business license and an applicator certified in each category in which it plans to operate. The state’s business checklist calls for checking licenses for the company and the employees involved in sales or service.

That is why the salesperson’s offer is worth checking before you pay a deposit. A business license is one question. Whether the proposed work fits its licensed categories is another. Current insurance is a third. Looking at one of those does not finish the other checks.

Where to check a pest-control license

For work in and around structures, start with the state’s structural pest-control licensing office. Ask it to confirm the business license tied to the company name and number the salesperson gives you. Include the location or branch that would handle your job: the state requires a business license for each business location, including branches.

Licensing rules depend on where you live. For a job outside this state, check with the state or county government about the contractor’s license rather than assuming the same office or requirements apply. For this job, keep the company’s business license distinct from the licenses of the people involved in selling or doing the work; the state calls for checking both.

What to match on the license record

Ask the salesperson for the company’s business name and license number.

Check that the name and number match the business license information held by the structural pest-control licensing office.

Check the business location or branch address against the location handling your job.

Ask which service category applies to the proposed treatment, then compare it with the business’s listed categories of service.

Ask about the licenses of the employees involved in the sale or treatment.

The state lists separate categories for pest control, termite control and structural fumigation. A license in hand is not, by itself, an answer to whether the category fits the treatment being offered. If the salesperson describes one kind of work but the business record lists another, ask the licensing office to clarify the match before paying.

Quick check · tap yours Which treatment was proposed for your home? Pest control Termite control Structural fumigation Not sure Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

Proof of insurance is a separate check

Ask the company for proof of current insurance for the correct business license holder and branch address. The state requires business-license applicants to submit proof on its specified insurance form. Its business checklist separately calls for checking that insurance is current, that the holder and branch address are correct, and that the agent sent the certificate to the licensing service.

Current commercial business licensees must maintain at least $500,000 in bodily injury and property damage coverage, with a minimum $1,000,000 total aggregate for all occurrences. Those are state requirements, not a reason to assume a license record proves a policy is current. If those details do not line up, ask for clarification before paying.

If your area does not license this work

Do not assume these state licensing rules follow you elsewhere. Ask your state or county government whether a contractor’s license is required for the work. If there is no license to check, still ask the company for proof of insurance. Ask the pro to identify the business that will do the work and the treatment it proposes, so you know what you are being asked to approve.