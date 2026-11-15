As of mid-November 2026, a free hail-damage inspection can sound like the fastest way to find out what happened to your roof. But the roofer may be ready to discuss repairs before you have documented the damage or spoken with your insurer. You do not have to sign a repair contract during that first visit.

If you live in Texas, keep the inspection and the hiring decision separate. Check who the roofer is, photograph and list visible damage, and get the insurer’s estimate before negotiating repair costs. Then compare written bids. A free inspection is not a reason to pay for repairs on the spot.

Check the roofer before agreeing to repairs

Check for visible roof damage after a storm. Keep the inspection separate from a decision to hire the roofer.

Before hiring the roofer, make these checks:

Verify the business name, physical address and telephone number.

Ask for proof of insurance or a bond. Request liability insurance and workers’ compensation certificates, and check that the coverage will be in effect through the job.

Ask for local references and a list of completed projects. Call former customers about the work.

Check the contractor online and look into any complaints.

Ask about a business license where one is required.

A roofer with only out-of-area references or no physical address in your area is a warning sign. These checks take more than a conversation at the door; if you cannot complete them during the visit, the hiring decision can wait.

Document damage before anything is removed

Take photos or video of visible damage, and make a written list of damage inside and outside the house. Include visible roof damage, such as missing or damaged shingles, in that record.

Keep damaged items until your insurance adjuster tells you they can be thrown away. Your photos and list give you a record made before repair work starts.

Call your insurer before negotiating roof repairs

Check your policy and ask your insurer about the claim process and what it needs from you. If you are insured, ask for an adjuster’s estimate of the damage and probable repair cost before negotiating with contractors.

An inspection and an insurance estimate have different jobs. The roofer can describe proposed repair work; the adjuster makes an estimate for the claim. Keep both for the comparison, rather than treating the roofer’s first assessment as the final scope of work.

Compare the roofer’s proposal with the adjuster’s estimate

Get more than one repair bid. Ask each roofer for a written proposal that describes the work and specifications, start and completion dates, and payment procedures. Compare the bids with the adjuster’s report before settling the claim.

Put the bids beside the adjuster’s report and compare the proposed work and costs before settling the claim. Check your policy and ask your insurer what it pays; a roofer’s inspection does not settle that question.

Know what to ask before you sign or pay

Do not let pressure to sign turn an inspection into a repair contract. Do not sign a contract with blank spaces. A demand for money before materials are on site is a warning sign; do not pay the full repair amount up front or make final payment before the work is done. Do not sign completion papers until the work is completed to your satisfaction.

If a roofer offers to waive or rebate your insurance deductible, stop and ask your insurer about it. State law prohibits contractors and roofers from making that offer here. Requirements for business licenses depend on where you live; check with your state or local government. The practical question for the roofer is simpler: what work will you do, when, for what payment schedule, and where is all of that written down?