Two homeowners in Texas hired a contractor to construct a building and later added a fence and gate to the written agreement. They paid the revised price of $160,000.00. The contractor then sought another $80,842.00 for work it said they had authorized separately.

The original contract described the building as a shop. The revised agreement added a wood fence measuring 1,742 linear feet around the property and a 20-foot roll gate. Construction finished in November 2015. One homeowner testified that she understood the building would be a barndominium, ready to live in when completed.

The additional charges arrived in two invoices: $21,472.00 for a fence balance and $59,370.00 for a deck and interior improvements, including electrical and plumbing work. The homeowner testified that she received them almost a year after construction ended. The company offered no evidence of when it sent them. The homeowners refused payment, and the contractor sued.

What each side argued

The contractor acknowledged that the homeowners had paid the revised written contract in full. Its owner testified, however, that they had approved changes verbally during construction. Those changes included an upgraded metal fence, a double roll gate instead of a single one, and interior work outside the written agreements.

The invoices did not neatly match that account. The appeals opinion noted that the fence invoice described a wood fence and that the invoices included no additional charge for the roll gate.

The homeowner denied agreeing to any additional work beyond the original and revised written contracts. She believed the revised price covered everything performed, including the fence and interior improvements. The homeowners had also sought damages over allegedly inadequate work, but abandoned that claim before the case was decided.

Their lawyer offered another argument: the building was a homestead, meaning a home protected by special rules against creditors, and the contractor lacked a signed agreement for the extra charges. On appeal, the company argued that this defense had been improperly raised and had caused it to lose.

What the law says

The Eighth Court of Appeals applied two distinct principles in its January 29, 2021 opinion.

First, the homestead protections it discussed under Texas Constitution article XVI, section 50 protected property against certain liens and forced sales. A lien is a creditor's claim against property. Those protections did not prevent a contractor from obtaining a personal judgment for money owed under a breached contract. Here, the company sought money, not a lien or a forced sale.

Second, Texas Rules of Civil Procedure 63 and 66, as applied in the 2021 decision, generally favored allowing changes to the claims made in a lawsuit. But a late change could be refused when it unfairly surprised the other side or harmed its ability to respond.

After closing arguments, the contractor had asked to add quantum meruit and unjust enrichment. These were alternative ways to seek payment for benefits supplied without an express contract covering them. They would have changed the dispute from whether the homeowners broke an agreement to whether they retained unpaid benefits outside one.

How it ended

The appeals court affirmed the judgment awarding the contractor nothing. It found no indication that the trial judge had relied on the homestead defense. Instead, the result could stand because the contractor failed to prove that the disputed work fell outside the price already paid. The company had not challenged the implied findings: facts treated as found by the trial judge to support that result.

The court also upheld the refusal to add new claims after closing arguments. The homeowners had no advance notice to prepare evidence about those theories or the value of any alleged benefits. Neither side requested a postponement.

The homeowners received no damages on their abandoned claim, either. The decision did not establish that verbal construction changes were always unenforceable. It upheld this judgment on this record.

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