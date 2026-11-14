As of mid-November 2026, my reflex is still to plug the kitchen sink drain before bed when little flies hover around it. I live here in Texas, and I like a simple fix as much as anyone. In my first house, a stopper made the sink look dealt with for the night. It did not tell me what was happening inside the drain.

The flies are worth a closer look before blaming that opening. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension describes drain flies as small and fuzzy, with wings held roof-like over their bodies. If those are the flies hanging around the sink, covering the hole is not the same job as removing what they breed in.

What Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension puts the job plainly: "The key to solving a drain fly problem is to find and eliminate the source—that is, the areas where excess moisture and organic debris have built up."

That changes what I mean when I say I am dealing with the sink. A stopper sits at the top. The source may be moist material farther inside. Closing the opening can block that route for the night, but the breeding site is the thing to find and remove. Otherwise, I have only changed what I can see from the kitchen.

Why the stopper falls short

Drain flies breed in slime that coats drain walls, according to the Texas A&M School IPM program. The opening I can plug is not the same as the drain wall I need to clean. A fly hovering above the sink draws my attention upward; the material that supports more flies can be out of sight, lining the drain below.

There is a reason a quick pour is a poor substitute for cleaning that surface. USU Extension says larvae can hide behind the scum, making attempted treatments with boiling water, pesticides or other chemicals ineffective. The scum itself has to go. That is the part I missed when I treated the stopper as the fix: it can cover an opening without touching the film beneath it.

The kitchen sink also need not be the only place to look. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension places these flies in high-moisture areas, including drains and other sites with very moist organic material. Seeing flies near my sink gives me somewhere to start looking, not a reason to stop looking if I do not find the buildup there.

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What I do instead

Look closely at the flies first. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension describes the fuzzy body and roof-like wings that help identify drain flies. Knowing what is hovering around the sink makes the search more useful than treating every little fly as a drain fly.

Check the drain and under the stopper for moist residue. The area under stoppers is among the places a university extension service identifies for inspection. I would look for the material, not just for a way to close off the opening.

If I need to work out which drain is producing flies, use the drain-trap test for that purpose. A university pest program recommends placing traps over all drains in an infested room for 24 hours to identify where flies are developing. That is a way to locate the source, not a reason to leave the breeding material in place.

Remove the scum film from inside the affected drain. USU Extension recommends a hard-bristle brush for that job. Scrubbing addresses the surface where larvae can hide; plugging the drain leaves that surface alone.

If I call someone, I would describe little flies around the kitchen sink and ask them to locate the moist breeding material and remove it, rather than just block the drain opening.