Top 3 HVAC · Arlington, TX · Checked Nov 13, 2026

My first house taught me that an AC can run all day without keeping up. For Arlington homeowners planning a replacement before the next hot stretch, these are the reviews I’d read and the questions worth asking.

DT By Danny Tran 3 min read

Replacing an AC in Arlington is more than swapping a box outside. The new system needs to fit the home’s cooling load, work with the indoor equipment and connect properly to ducts and controls. Put off a struggling unit, and you may end up planning daily life around rooms that won’t cool. Rush the installation, and a poorly fitted system can run hard without making the house comfortable. For a first-time homeowner, that’s a lot to sort out while a major system is out of commission.

Choosing who does the work isn’t simple either. Ratings can look nearly identical, while written scopes may bundle equipment, duct changes and old-unit removal differently. Vague promises about timing and follow-through don’t tell you what happens if startup reveals a problem. We screened 35 companies serving Arlington against a review floor and looked for repeated signs of clear explanations and careful work. These 3 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Minuteman Heating & AC Repair ZIP 76001 · open 24/7 4.8 2 Arlington AC & Heating ZIP 76016 · family-owned 5.0 3 NewRise Heating & Cooling ZIP 76001 · mini-split installs 4.9

How we picked 35 companies

16 Under floor 16 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We required at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews, BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Minuteman Heating & AC Repair Top pick Best for An AC installation with clear updates and careful cleanup About Minuteman Heating & AC Repair is an Arlington air-conditioning contractor focused on HVAC repair and maintenance. The company says it also handles AC installation and replacement, ductless mini-splits, heat pumps, thermostats and ductwork in Arlington and nearby cities, including Mansfield and Fort Worth. Its listed hours are 24/7. Why it made the list Minuteman has a 4.8/5 Google rating from 1,219 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe courteous crews, clear explanations and prompt scheduling. They also say crews clean up thoroughly after installation work. That combination stands out if you want to understand what is happening inside your home and have the work area left tidy afterward. 4.8 /5 1,219 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 2 Arlington AC & Heating Best value Best for A replacement with clear options and no sales push About Arlington AC & Heating is an Arlington residential HVAC contractor handling equipment installation and repair. On its own site, the company says it is family-owned, has operated since 1973 and works on residential and commercial heating and cooling across the DFW area. Its listed regular hours run Monday through Saturday, with Sunday closed; the company says it also offers emergency service around the clock. Why it made the list Arlington AC & Heating has a 5/5 Google rating from 157 reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt appointments, clear explanations of system options and thorough work that respects their property. They also describe an absence of sales pressure. That pattern is useful when you’re weighing replacement choices and want the options explained plainly. 5.0 /5 157 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

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# 3 NewRise Heating & Cooling Best for A home considering a mini-split installation About NewRise Heating & Cooling is an Arlington HVAC service focused on diagnostics, repair and maintenance. On its own site, the company says it also handles new systems, heating and indoor air quality work for homes, along with commercial HVAC. It lists Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie among its service areas. Its listed hours are 24/7. Why it made the list NewRise has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 473 reviews, fewer than Minuteman but more than Arlington AC & Heating. Reviewers repeatedly describe skilled installation and repair work, prompt help and service that extends into the evening. Mini-split installation is among the work they describe, giving this pick a distinct fit for homes considering a ductless setup. 4.9 /5 473 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

Before work starts, ask how the proposed system size fits your home and whether the indoor and outdoor equipment are matched. Get a written scope that spells out the equipment, thermostat and duct connections, any electrical changes, old-unit removal and the post-installation test. Set an arrival window and ask who will update you if the crew is delayed. Also settle who handles anything discovered when the new system starts up.

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