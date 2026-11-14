A Texas homeowner hired a contractor to remodel and enlarge her house in April 2011. The work included garages, a pool house, additional bedrooms and bathrooms, and a bathroom remodel. She paid a $50,000 deposit toward the $250,000 contract. The project later stopped unfinished after a dispute over the final payment.

By July, the contractor had received $200,000 and requested the remaining $50,000. The homeowner asked for an accounting: records showing how the money had been spent and what work had been completed. The contractor refused, maintaining that a fixed price meant there was no obligation to provide one.

The homeowner held back the payment. The contractor left, and the homeowner hired others to finish. Their contract had called for a construction draw schedule, meaning a list tying progress payments to completed work. Neither side had created that schedule.

What each side argued

The homeowner testified that the work did not look far enough along to justify releasing the last payment. She said the contractor had promised before signing that an accounting could be provided at any point. Instead of records covering the money already paid, she received an invoice for extras, some of which she disputed.

The contractor said the job had grown. According to her testimony, a second set of plans added a shop and a motorhome garage beyond her original bid. She valued the changes at an additional $50,000 and said the homeowner had verbally agreed to pay. The homeowner maintained that the bid covered both sets of plans.

They also disagreed about later changes and their cost. The contract admitted into evidence required signed change orders. The contractor claimed a different original version allowed verbal changes, but that version was not admitted. The trial judge found that changes had gone ahead without the writing their agreement required.

On appeal, the contractor argued that neither the fixed-price contract nor the construction trust-fund law required her to give the homeowner an accounting. She maintained that nonpayment justified stopping work. The homeowner answered that records were necessary to show the completed work supporting another payment.

What the law says

The court applied the Texas Construction Trust Fund Act, Property Code Chapter 162, citing the 2014 edition. Sections 162.001 and 162.002 treated construction payments as trust funds and the receiving contractor as a trustee: someone responsible for handling those funds under the law. Section 162.003(b) made the residential property owner a beneficiary, a person the protections covered.

Section 162.006 required a contractor with a written contract exceeding $5,000 for improvements to a residential homestead to put the trust funds in a construction account at a financial institution. Section 162.007 required records of deposits, payments out, recipients and the balance, along with invoices and supporting documents.

The court considered those duties alongside this contract and the parties' conduct. Changes had increased the price by a disputed amount, and no payment schedule showed which work was complete. Without an accounting, the court concluded, the contractor could not demonstrate the satisfactory completion that triggered progress payments.

How it ended

On October 19, 2017, the Ninth Court of Appeals affirmed the homeowner's $136,667.51 judgment for breach of contract, meaning failure to perform the agreement. It upheld the conclusion that she was justified in withholding the remaining funds and that the contractor breached by abandoning the project.

The trial judge found that finishing the project cost $236,667.51. The award used the original contractor's own $300,000 estimate for the entire job, including changes, and accounted for the $200,000 already paid. It covered the excess completion cost, rather than returning every payment.

This was a contract-damages decision. The trial judge found no unpaid subcontractor or supplier balances when the contractor left. The opinion did not establish that the homeowner collected the award.

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