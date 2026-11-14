A homeowner in Texas was looking at a foundation that had dropped more than 4 inches in the back and 2 inches in the front. Money was tight. The first repair proposal came in at $28,000 and some change, the homeowner wrote in a thread from March 2026.

The quotes · Texas foundation repair First company · stabilization only $28,000 Second company · stabilization only $18,000 Third company · raise and level $13,200 Where they split ≠ Only the lowest bid promised to raise and level the foundation ≠ The lowest bid used non-galvanized piers; the others used galvanized ? Whether deeper piers would change the price

That price came with an offer: sign the same day and the company would take $2,000 off. But the proposed work was meant to stop further movement, not bring the dropped areas back up. The homeowner still needed to decide what kind of repair that money would buy.

The $28,000-Plus Stabilization Bid

The first company proposed galvanized steel piers spaced 8 feet apart. Its financing was about 7% interest. In the homeowner’s account, the piers would stabilize the foundation, not level the existing drop.

The same-day offer put a deadline on a decision about the house. The homeowner compared that proposal with two others.

Another $18,000 To Stop Movement

The second company came in at $18,000, also using galvanized steel piers and offering financing at about 7%. It, too, described a job that would prevent further worsening rather than correct the existing slip.

Then the third proposal landed at $13,200. This company proposed 16 non-galvanized piers spaced 6 feet apart. It said the work would raise and level the area, and offered 0% interest for three years.

I’d have figured the least expensive bid would do the least. Here, the homeowner had been told the opposite about leveling. That did not make the bids interchangeable: the pier material, spacing and promised result were not the same.

One commenter described a foundation job at their own house where the company said its price would stay the same if the piers had to go deeper. Their piers reached 130 feet, they said, and the foundation was still working without slippage. That was the commenter’s experience.

The $13,200 Bid Promised Leveling

The gap was not just in the prices. Two companies proposed galvanized piers to stabilize the foundation without correcting the existing drop. The lowest bidder proposed non-galvanized piers and said it would raise and level the area. The financing terms differed, too.

The homeowner said they were more inclined to choose the $13,200 proposal but asked for advice first. The thread does not say how it ended. Would that company put its leveling promise, and any terms for deeper piers, in writing?

What to Ask Before You Sign a Foundation Repair Quote

Will the work only stop further movement, or will it raise and level the dropped areas?

How many piers are included, how far apart are they, and are they galvanized?

If the piers need to go deeper, will the price change?

What are the financing terms, and does any discount require signing today?

Two or three written quotes for the same scope, item by item, are what show where a gap like this one comes from.