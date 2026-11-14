You reset a tripping power strip, but a fire department says never plug more than two appliances into an outlet at once

I’m Danny Tran, and I live here in Texas. As of mid-November 2026, my reflex with a tripping power strip is still easy to understand: press RESET, plug everything back in, and get on with the day. I used to think of that button as a restart. But if the strip keeps tripping, the button has only brought the power back. It has not told me what caused the trip.

That distinction matters when the same devices go straight back into the same strip. The load might be too much, or the strip might have a defect. Either way, repeating the reset is not the same as sorting out the problem. I’d rather leave those devices unplugged long enough to look at what I’m asking the strip to carry and whether the strip itself is fit to use.

What the U.S. Fire Administration says

The U.S. Fire Administration’s advice is short: "Do not overload power strips." That is the part I have to remember when a reset button makes the problem feel temporary. A strip can give me convenient places to plug things in, but convenience is not a reason to put the same load back after another trip. The useful question is not whether the button will stay in this time. It is what was connected when the strip tripped, and whether that setup is safe to keep using.

Why the reset is not an answer

A fire department explains that a power strip gives you more places to plug things in, not more electrical capacity from the circuit feeding it. It also warns that an overloaded electrical system can overheat wiring; enough heat can melt insulation and start a fire. Separately, the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights says an electrical current overload can cause a circuit breaker to trip or cause a fire. A trip is a reason to examine the load, not a sign that the load has become smaller after you push a button.

There is a limit to what I can learn by looking at the row of sockets, too. The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights says power strips vary in how much current they can safely carry and advises considering the power needs of the connected devices. Counting open sockets does not answer that question. A strip can have room for a plug without having room for what that device draws.

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What I’d do instead

Leave the devices unplugged while I check what was connected. Compare their power needs with the strip’s rating rather than treating an available socket as spare capacity.

Look over the strip’s condition before using it again. The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights advises checking that a strip is in good condition. A building department advises discarding a strip that feels hot or has a defect, rather than keeping it in use.

Keep high-demand devices off the strip. The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights warns that space heaters and other large electronics can cause overloads or fire hazards when plugged into a strip, and advises plugging them directly into a grounded wall outlet.

Pay attention to the outlet as well as the strip. A fire department advises never plugging more than two appliances into an outlet at once or adding extra appliances through extension cords or wall outlets. If I rely heavily on strips to make the room work, its advice is to contact a licensed electrician about the outlet needs.

If I call an electrician, I’ll describe the job as a power strip that repeatedly trips, with the connected devices and the outlet it uses—not just a RESET button that needs pressing.