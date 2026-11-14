As of mid-November 2026, the sharp question is not whether your general contractor’s kitchen estimate looks reasonable. It is what happens if the bill goes past it. In a cost-plus contract, the price is based on construction costs plus contractor profit. An estimate alone does not settle what you will owe.

If you live in Texas, ask for the spending terms in the written contract before work starts. That means a clear scope, labor and material costs, payment terms, invoices and receipts, and a written process for agreeing to changes. Those are terms to ask for, not protections to assume are already in the estimate.

Put the scope, costs and schedule in the contract

Start with a written, itemized estimate. The Federal Trade Commission recommends one that describes the work, materials, completion date and price. Then make sure the contract carries the promises made about the work and the cost of labor and materials. The attorney general’s office also recommends a written contract stating what the contractor will do, when work will start and when it will be completed.

For cost plus, go further than a description of the kitchen you want. Ask the contractor to write down:

The work included in the remodel and the materials and fixtures included in the estimate.

The promises made about labor and material costs.

The payment requirements, including what is due up front.

When you will receive invoices and receipts.

How changes to cost and completion time will be recorded for you to agree to.

The National Association of Home Builders describes cost plus as construction costs plus profit. It also describes contract addenda that specify fixtures, materials and components. Use that level of detail to make the estimate useful when a bill arrives. If the contractor offers an allowance for items you choose, ask whether it limits only those items. A maximum allowance for selected items is not the same thing as a limit on the whole project.

Quick check · tap yours What do you want to know most? Is it fair? What's included? Why so different? Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

Write down when payments are due

Put the payment requirements in the contract, including what is due up front and when later payments are due. The attorney general’s office recommends spelling out the schedule, total cost and payment terms. Do not leave payment timing to a verbal understanding.

Do not pay the full price before the work is done. The Federal Trade Commission recommends waiting to make the final payment until the work is done and you are satisfied, and getting invoices and receipts. For a cost-plus job, ask when those records will be provided so you can see the costs behind a payment request. Rules on contracts and upfront payments depend on where you live; check with your state or local government before agreeing to them.

If the contract is brought to your home, slow down

A contract presented at home still needs time to read. The attorney general’s office recommends comparing estimates and not being pushed into signing right away. It also warns about pressure to sign without time to review a contract. Ask to keep a copy so you can check the scope, cost terms, payment terms and schedule together before signing.

Require a written change when the price changes

A change order is not automatically a problem. The problem for your budget is an added charge you have not had a chance to review. The National Association of Home Builders describes a cost-plus change-order form that records changes in cost and completion time for the customer to agree to.

If the contractor says more work is needed, ask for the changed work, its cost and its effect on the completion date in writing. Review the changed cost and completion time, and agree to the change in writing. Also check whether the contract sets a service charge for changing the work order; the attorney general’s office recommends addressing that charge in the contract. A verbal push to pay more is not the written, costed change you asked for.

Keep the records and ask about the next bill

Keep your signed contract, estimate, written changes, invoices and receipts together. The attorney general’s office recommends keeping copies of contractor documents, and the Federal Trade Commission recommends getting invoices and receipts.

Before signing, put the remaining questions to the contractor: Which labor and material costs are included? How is contractor profit reflected in the price? When will you get invoices and receipts? How will changes to cost or completion time be recorded for you to agree to? If those answers are still verbal, ask for them in the contract so the next bill can be checked against what you agreed to.