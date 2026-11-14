I live in Texas, and as of mid-November 2026, I’m thinking about the electric blanket again. In my first house, I treated putting it away after winter like putting away any other bedding: fold it tightly, make it neat, and give it a place to sit. A fold seemed too ordinary to hurt anything inside the blanket. The wires were out of sight, and the blanket looked tidy from the outside.

That was the reflex I had to rethink. The part that makes an electric blanket useful is also the part a tight crease can damage. I still want it put away neatly. I just no longer take a compact fold as proof I’ve done the job well. When I bring the blanket back out, I want to pay attention to its condition, not just whether it fits where I left it.

What a fire and rescue service says

A fire and rescue service gives the storage advice plainly: "Fold or roll it loosely to avoid damaging internal wires." Another fire and rescue service includes storing the blanket flat as an option, along with rolling it or folding it loosely. That gives me a choice without asking me to make a tight stack. If there’s room for it to lie flat, that works. If I’m folding it, the point is to leave the folds loose rather than pressing sharp creases into it.

I used to think the choice was between a well-folded blanket and a messy one. It’s really a choice about how I handle something with wires inside. A loose roll can still be put away. A loose fold can still be put away. Neither depends on forcing the blanket into the smallest shape I can manage.

Why the fold matters

A fire and rescue service warns that folding can damage an electric blanket’s heating elements and create a fire risk. That is the difference between this blanket and an ordinary one. The issue isn’t whether the folded bundle looks tidy on a shelf; it’s what the fold can do to the parts that heat it. Another fire and rescue service advises looking for creasing or folding when checking an electric blanket.

That changes how I look at mine. A tight crease isn’t a little storage detail I need to overlook for the sake of a neat pile. It’s something to avoid when I put the blanket away and something to notice when I take it out. I don’t need to turn the chore into a big project. I do need to stop treating the tightest fold as the best fold.

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What I do instead

I store the electric blanket flat or roll it. If I fold it, I keep the folds loose rather than making sharp creases.

When I take it out, I look for creasing or folding and check whether wires are damaged or poking through the fabric. A fire and rescue service advises replacing the blanket if either kind of wire damage is present.

I don’t use the blanket while it’s folded or creased, as a fire and rescue service warns against doing that.

If I ask someone about a problem with it, I’ll describe the job as checking an electric blanket for creasing or damaged or protruding wires—not as making it fold more neatly.