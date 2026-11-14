Hire a licensed electrician before connecting a portable generator to your Texas home’s wiring. Plugging a generator into a household outlet to feed the house is not a shortcut around a transfer switch: without a properly installed switch, the generator can energize wiring far from your home and put utility workers at risk of electrocution.

Winter outage prep is the time to sort out that connection, not the middle of an outage. If powering house circuits is your plan, ask about a properly rated transfer switch before connecting the generator to home wiring.

Why the generator connection needs attention now

A portable generator and a way to connect it to house wiring are separate decisions. OSHA says a qualified electrician must properly install a transfer switch before a generator is attached to a home’s electrical system. The Texas Department of Insurance recommends a licensed electrician and a switch that is properly rated and meets electrical codes. That is the part to arrange ahead of an outage if you want the generator to power house circuits.

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Get grid notices before winter weather

ERCOT’s TXANS is its notification and emergency alert system. Sign up for TXANS notifications if you want grid-condition updates. An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notice about forecasted significant weather and high demand; ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch, though operating reserves may be lower. It is a notice to watch conditions, not a signal that your home will lose power.

If electricity supports a medical condition, ask about registration

In Texas areas with retail electric competition, the Public Utility Commission of Texas says customers with a chronic medical condition can register with their electric provider for certain protections. To seek that status, have your doctor submit the completed application to your electric utility. If your provider is a municipal utility or electric cooperative, ask that utility what options are available. Make that inquiry separately from your generator plans; a medical registration is not a transfer switch.

At the house, choose how appliances will get power

If you want to power house wiring, stop at the transfer-switch question. The Texas Department of Insurance advises:

Hire a licensed electrician to install a properly rated, code-compliant switch before connecting a generator to house wiring.

Plug appliances directly into the generator instead.

Use a heavy-duty, outdoor-rated extension cord for appliances instead.

Those are different from feeding the home’s wiring through an outlet. Do not treat an appliance cord as a way to connect the generator to house circuits.

When power goes out, keep clear of downed lines

The Public Utility Commission of Texas warns never to approach or touch a downed power line; it could still be live. The generator risk is related: OSHA says a generator attached to building wiring without a properly installed transfer switch can energize wiring for great distances. If your home does not have that switch, do not connect the generator to its electrical system during an outage.

When power comes back, keep the same boundary

Power returning does not turn a household outlet into a generator connection. The transfer-switch requirement is about how the generator attaches to home wiring. If you have been powering appliances directly from the generator or through a suitable extension cord, do not switch to feeding house circuits without the electrician-installed transfer switch.

When to call an electrician

Call a licensed electrician before a portable generator powers your home’s wiring. Ask what properly rated, code-compliant transfer switch is appropriate and have the electrician install it. Keep the connection out of the do-it-yourself column: OSHA’s warning is about wiring that a generator can energize beyond your house, where utility workers and others may be at risk.