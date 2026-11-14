I live in Texas, and as of mid-November 2026, I still appreciate the shade over my house. With an AC that runs all day, I used to treat a branch brushing the roof as a fair trade for keeping the tree close. A little contact looked harmless from the ground. I paid attention to how much shade I would lose if the branch came back, not to where that branch led.

That is the reflex I would change. Shade is a reason to value a tree, but it is not a reason to leave a limb touching the house. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s pruning guidance calls for removing problem limbs with a cut at their point of origin or back to a strong lateral branch or shoot. That gives me a more useful question than whether I like the shade: which limb is the problem, and where should it be cut?

What a university extension service says

A university extension service advises, “Prune any overhanging or touching limbs away from your house. Rodents such as rats and squirrels, will use these limbs as a highway to gain entrance to your home.” That is about limbs over the house as well as limbs already against it. I used to look only for the part actually brushing the roof. The guidance makes me look at the whole route a branch creates toward the house.

I can still want the tree and take that advice seriously. A university extension service recognizes shade as a reason people plant trees and recommends placing them where branches cannot cause damage. Those ideas fit together better than my old bargain did: value the shade, then deal with the branch that reaches the house. Liking what a tree does for the yard does not settle what to do with a problem limb.

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Why the gap matters

Contact is not the only way a branch can help a rodent reach the house. The university extension service that advises pruning touching limbs also says roof rats can jump three feet vertically and more than four feet horizontally. So I would not use a thin strip of daylight between a branch and the roof as proof that the route is gone. That distance is about what a roof rat can do; it is not a pruning distance for every tree.

A university’s pest-management guidance also describes pruning that keeps branches off walls and roof lines as a way to prevent pests from reaching attics, windows and wall voids. I think of the branch as a route, not just a bit of foliage resting on shingles. That changes where I look: above the roof, along the wall and near the places a branch approaches the house. It also keeps the task focused on managing the limbs rather than treating the whole tree as the problem.

What I’d do instead

Look from the ground for limbs touching or overhanging the house. I would include the ones near the roof line and walls, not just the branch making the most obvious contact.

Treat a nearby limb as worth a closer look even if it has stopped brushing the roof. The roof-rat jump distances are why I would not judge access by contact alone.

Ask for problem limbs to be cut at their point of origin or back to a strong lateral branch or shoot, as Texas A&M AgriLife Extension advises, rather than simply asking to take some shade away.

Keep the shade question separate from the contact question. I can appreciate the tree and still want its branches clear of the house.

Describe the job as pruning problem limbs that touch or overhang the house, with attention to the roof line and walls.