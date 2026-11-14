As of mid-November 2026, my reflex before a freeze is to look at the outdoor faucet and think an old towel will do. I live here in Texas, and I used to figure that more fabric meant more protection, even if the towel got wet. It is an easy thing to grab and wrap around the faucet without thinking about what happens when rain reaches it.

The trouble is that the towel has to stay dry for that idea to make sense. I would rather check the faucet and the hose together than finish with a wrapped faucet while the garden hose is still attached. The towel was the whole plan in my head; it should not be.

What a university extension service says

A university extension service says this about an improvised fabric covering: "replace the sock with a dry one after a rain or freezing rain because the sock will act like a sponge." A towel left exposed to rain has the same problem: it can soak up water instead of staying dry around the faucet. Wrapping on extra fabric does not fix the fact that the fabric is wet.

The same extension service recommends installing a faucet cover properly. It also tells homeowners to drain the garden hose, roll it up and store it indoors. Those are separate parts of getting the outdoor faucet ready. Covering the faucet does not take care of water left in an attached hose, and dealing with the hose does not make a rain-soaked towel a dependable cover.

Why the wet towel matters

Another university extension service explains that water expands when it freezes and puts pressure on whatever contains it. That is the reason I take water around an exposed faucet seriously. The fabric point is simpler: a sock left in rain or freezing rain acts like a sponge. For my old-towel approach, I need to pay attention to whether the covering can get wet, not just whether I managed to wrap it around the metal.

There is also a stretch of pipe on the other side of the faucet. A university extension service recommends disconnecting garden hoses and shutting off and draining the water in pipes leading to outside faucets. Its reason is to reduce the chance of freezing in the short span of pipe just inside the house. That part is easy to overlook if all my attention is on what I can see outdoors.

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What I do instead

I take the garden hose off the faucet, drain it and put it away. I do not treat a wrapped faucet as a reason to leave the hose connected.

I use a properly installed faucet cover rather than count on an old towel exposed to rain. If I do use fabric, I keep it dry and replace it after rain or freezing rain instead of leaving a wet layer in place.

I check how to shut off and drain the pipe leading to that outdoor faucet. The aim is to deal with water in the short stretch of pipe just inside the house, not merely to make the faucet look covered from outside.

If I ask someone for help, I describe the job as protecting the outdoor faucet, disconnecting the hose, and shutting off and draining the line that feeds it.