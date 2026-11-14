As of mid-November 2026, a Richwood homeowner had reported borrowing $11,000 to finish storm roof repairs with another contractor. In the report, he said a tree had crashed through his roof during the storm the year before. He and his elderly mother stayed in the house under a tarp for weeks without power. He said the first contractor left the job after he questioned the charges.

If you live in Texas and a roofer wants to strip your roof before replacement materials arrive, settle the gap in writing before work begins: when materials will arrive, when tear-off will happen, what will keep rain out in between, and who will handle damage if water gets in.

When the roofer wants to start with tear-off

The offer may sound like progress: remove the damaged roof now, then install the replacement when the materials arrive. But the schedule matters as much as the materials. The Texas attorney general’s office advises putting the work, schedule, payment terms and other expectations in specific written detail.

Ask what will be on site before tear-off starts. Then ask what covers the roof if the new materials have not arrived or the installation cannot be finished as scheduled. Those answers belong in the agreement, not just in a conversation at the door.

Check the pitch for these red flags

Payment before materials are on site: The Texas Department of Insurance warns homeowners to avoid contractors who require it.

The Texas Department of Insurance warns homeowners to avoid contractors who require it. Blank spaces in the contract: The department warns that blank sections could later be filled with higher costs or different work.

No list of the materials to be used: The department advises making sure the contract specifies them.

A price but no clear work timeline: The Better Business Bureau recommends a detailed written contract covering price, materials and timeline.

None of those checks requires deciding, on the spot, whether a roofer is acting in bad faith. They give you a way to slow down and compare the pitch with the paperwork before the roof is opened.

What to get from the roofer before work begins

Ask for a written bid with the company’s name, phone number and address. Keep copies of the agreement and warranty terms. Then go through the proposed roof work with these questions:

When are the replacement materials expected to arrive, and will they be on site before tear-off?

When will tear-off start, and what is the plan if materials arrive late?

What will cover any exposed roof between tear-off and installation, and who will put that protection in place?

If rain gets in during that gap, who will respond and who will handle the resulting damage?

Get the answers added to the written work and schedule. Do not leave the rain plan as an unwritten assurance. The National Roofing Contractors Association has reported considerable leaks where underlayment was left exposed as temporary roof covering. It says tested underlayment should be selected when it is likely to serve as temporary weather protection, and that waterproof tarpaulins may be advisable instead in some situations. Ask the roofer which approach the agreement calls for on your roof.

Responsibility under local law depends on where you live. The Better Business Bureau advises clarifying who is responsible for what under those laws; check with your state or local government about the rules that apply to your agreement.

If you have already paid or signed

Find your signed agreement and check what it says about materials, the schedule and weather protection. Keep a copy of the agreement and warranty terms. If those details are missing, ask the roofer to put the remaining plan in writing before tear-off. If payment is requested while materials are still not on site, stop and address that warning sign first.

If the roof is already open, the immediate question for the roofer is how the exposed area will be covered to keep rain out. The Texas Department of Insurance advises covering holes after storm damage and saving receipts for temporary repairs. If work is unfinished, ask the roofer for a specific plan to protect the house and finish the job rather than relying on an open-ended promise.