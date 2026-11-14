A Texas homeowner disputed stains and scuff marks on the wood deck of her new house. She wanted the entire deck sanded, while the builder proposed repairing the affected areas. Along with complaints about the pool, doors and other work, that disagreement became part of a dispute over money held back from the builder.

The project began under a construction contract signed in March 2012. The owner hired the builder through business entities, with an architect responsible for the design. According to the builder’s project manager, the deck was initially sealed, but the owner later had it stripped to bare wood so it could weather naturally.

By early 2017, the builder said the house was ready for use and submitted a list of remaining corrections. The owner’s replacement architect disagreed. Payment remained disputed, and the builder sued in May 2017. The owner moved into the house that November.

What each side argued

The builder’s project manager testified that yellow stains and scuff marks affected isolated areas near the pool. He said sanding those areas would allow the repaired wood to weather consistently with the rest. He testified that the owner rejected that offer and insisted on sanding the whole deck.

The owner described the agreement differently. She testified that the builder had agreed to sand the entire deck and that this was reasonable for a new house. Her architect also supported sanding the whole surface. Their objections extended to pool moisture, cracks in the detached garage floor, stains beneath the roof edges and gaps around interior door hardware.

The owner argued that the builder had not fully performed the contract or supplied everything required for final payment. The builder said it had followed the plans, completed the required work and offered reasonable corrections. It also blamed delays on an eleven-month gap before the owner hired a replacement architect and on difficulties agreeing on a complete list of corrections.

Before the second trial, the parties settled the owner’s construction-defect counterclaims—her claims against the builder within the same lawsuit. The builder’s claim for unpaid money remained. The alleged defects still mattered as the owner’s reasons for withholding payment.

What the law says

The October 2024 opinion applied Texas contract law: the builder had to establish a valid agreement, its performance or a valid basis for excusing performance, the owner’s breach, and resulting damages. A breach meant failure to meet a contractual obligation.

The agreement used modified 2009 and 2007 American Institute of Architects forms. It distinguished substantial completion from final completion. Substantial completion meant the work was sufficiently complete for its intended use. A punch list identified remaining work to complete or correct. Retainage meant money held back from payments.

The court did not say that substantial completion automatically made all retained money payable. It examined the contract’s payment requirements and the conflicting evidence about performance. For one remaining payment application, it also applied the rule that a party need not perform a futile act: the evidence allowed a finding that another request would have been useless.

On appeal, the judges reviewed whether evidence supported the verdict. Choosing between conflicting witnesses was the jury’s task.

How it ended

On October 31, 2024, the First Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment. The builder’s award included $352,022.47 in actual damages, $838,688.61 in trial attorney’s fees and $50,000 in conditional appellate attorney’s fees. The court found sufficient evidence supporting the payment verdict and the challenged legal fees.

This was an award on the broader construction contract, not a bill for sanding the deck. The opinion did not assign a separate dollar amount to the deck dispute or decide the already-settled defect claims anew.

Later proceedings were not verified, so the October 2024 opinion may not be the last word. The record did not establish whether the builder collected the award.

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