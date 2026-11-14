Sixteen employees and contractors were decontaminated and taken to hospitals after a pool-chemical release at a resort in Webster, Texas, in August. A contractor had improperly mixed pool chemicals, causing a reaction in a building separate from the hotel and waterpark. That was not a home pool, but it shows why chemical handling is worth asking about before someone works at yours.

As of mid-November this year, my short version is: ask who will handle the chemicals, how they keep chlorine and acid apart, and what happens if the feed system or circulation stops. The CDC warns that mixing pool chemicals, or handling them without appropriate protective equipment, can injure people. You do not need to take a company’s word that it is careful. Ask it to describe the work.

Before you call: know which questions fit your pool

Start with whether your pool has a chlorine and pH chemical-feed system. That makes the questions about feed pumps and low-flow shutoff directly relevant. If you do not know, ask the company whether it would work on such a system at your pool rather than trying to answer a technical question yourself.

Have a way to ask where chemicals would be kept during service and who would handle them. Those details matter even if the company does not service a feeder. Chlorine and acid need to stay apart; the CDC warns that mixing chlorine products with acid can create toxic gases.

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Where to look: check the practices, not just the pitch

If you live in Texas, ask your state or local government what chemical-handling training it recommends for public pool operators. Rules depend on where you live. The CDC recommends state- or local-authority-recommended chemical-handling training for public pool operators; that public-pool guidance is a useful prompt for questions, not a credential to assume a home-service worker has.

As you consider companies, check whether each can explain chemical storage, worker training and feed-system maintenance. Do not treat a general promise to handle chemicals safely as the whole answer. The useful comparison is what each company says it will actually do at your pool.

Questions to ask on the call

Ask where the company stores each pool chemical and how it keeps incompatible chemicals, especially chlorine and acid, apart.

Ask whether everyone who handles pool chemicals has been trained in pool chemical safety, and what happens when a worker has not been trained for a particular task.

Ask how workers prevent chlorine and acid from mixing while servicing a chemical-feed system.

Ask whether chemical-feed pumps shut off automatically if circulation flow is low or stops, and whether the company tests that safeguard.

Ask what the company does with swimmers when circulation stops or the feed system is being serviced.

Ask what its chemical-spill response plan calls for and what materials workers use to clean up a spill.

What a good answer sounds like

Listen for specifics. On storage, a careful answer describes separate locations for incompatible chemicals, not merely closed containers. On training, it accounts for every worker who handles chemicals and says workers seek help with tasks they have not been trained to do.

For feed-system work, the company should be able to explain a procedure that prevents chemicals from mixing. The CDC gives flushing chlorine feed tubing with water before cleaning it with acid as one example. If circulation is low or absent, the answer should include automatic feed-pump shutoff. The company should also know how that safeguard is tested. Swimmers should be kept out when circulation is not running or the feed or circulation system is being serviced.

For a spill, listen for an immediate response under a plan and separate, dedicated cleanup materials. These are concrete practices you can compare across companies, rather than a promise that nothing will go wrong.

Red flags that end the conversation

Move on if a company says it stores acid and chlorine together, cannot say whether its chemical handlers are trained, or has no procedure for keeping chemicals apart during feed-system maintenance. The same goes for a vague answer about a feeder problem: ask specifically about shutoff when flow is low or stopped, testing that safeguard and keeping swimmers out while circulation is down or the system is serviced.

Chemical-feed maintenance and spill response belong with people trained for those tasks. If a worker says a task is outside their training, the right next step is for that worker to ask for help, not to improvise. That is the standard I would want a pool service to describe before its crew handles chemicals near my family.