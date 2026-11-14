Your AC quits during a heat wave. Now you're worried a missed tune-up could leave you with a denied warranty claim and a repair bill. The place to start is the written warranty: did it make that maintenance a condition of coverage?

If you live in Texas, don't assume that missing a visit automatically voids the warranty. Check what upkeep the manufacturer required. Then separate a denial about missed maintenance from one based only on which contractor did the work.

Know which written warranty sets the terms

The manufacturer's written warranty is where you check its promise about the AC and any conditions attached to coverage. The Federal Trade Commission advises reading a warranty before buying and checking whether coverage depends on maintaining the product according to its directions. If the manufacturer denies your claim over upkeep, pull out that warranty and read the maintenance terms yourself.

Before buying, read the written terms of any warranty offered with the job. Check which warranty applies to the problem you are raising rather than treating every promise made during the job as a condition of the manufacturer's coverage. If a seller cannot resolve a warranty problem, the FTC recommends writing to the manufacturer at the address in its warranty.

Check what the written warranty says could cost you coverage

A missed tune-up matters if the applicable written warranty makes that maintenance a condition of coverage. Read its maintenance directions and compare them with the reason given for a denial. Look for the requirement itself, not just a statement that maintenance is a good idea.

Also separate a maintenance requirement from a demand to use a particular contractor. The FTC says a company generally cannot deny warranty coverage solely because you used an independent service provider. A manufacturer generally cannot require a particular provider to keep coverage unless it provides that service for free or receives an FTC waiver.

That does not settle every claim involving outside service. The FTC also says a company may refuse coverage for a defect or damage caused by third-party parts or services. Who did the tune-up and whether that work caused the problem are different questions. Previous maintenance by an independent shop, on its own, is not a reason to refuse a covered repair.

Keep the warranty and purchase receipt together

Read the written warranty's conditions before buying, then keep the warranty with the purchase receipt. The FTC says the receipt proves when you bought the product and that you were its original owner. Those details matter when you need to identify the purchase behind a warranty claim.

If upkeep becomes the issue, return to the warranty's actual maintenance directions. Check whether coverage depends on following them. That is more useful than relying on a general claim that every missed tune-up ends coverage. It also keeps a question about maintenance separate from a claim that you used the wrong contractor.

Challenge a denial using the stated reason

Read the manufacturer's written warranty for the maintenance condition cited in the denial.

Put the warranty and purchase receipt together.

Compare the stated reason for denial with the warranty's maintenance directions.

Check whether the objection is missed maintenance, the contractor's identity, or damage attributed to that contractor's work.

If the seller does not resolve the problem, write to the manufacturer at the address listed in the warranty.

Keep your challenge tied to the reason given. If the objection is only that an independent contractor serviced the AC, that is different from an objection about damage the contractor caused. If the objection is a missed tune-up, the written maintenance condition is the part to examine.

Quick check · tap yours Why was your AC claim denied? Missed tune-up Who serviced it Damage from service Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

Ask these questions before the AC job

Before buying, ask to read the written warranty. Ask what maintenance its terms require and whether coverage depends on following those directions. If someone says only a particular contractor may service the AC without costing you coverage, ask them to point to the written condition. Check that claim against the manufacturer's warranty rather than assuming a contractor preference is a coverage rule.