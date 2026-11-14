Planning an El Paso electrical panel upgrade? These 4 are on my list
11 days ago
Top 4Electricians · El Paso, TX·Checked Nov 12, 2026
My first house taught me that an electrical problem can sound simple right up until you have to describe it. For El Paso homeowners considering a panel upgrade, these are 4 electricians with substantial recent review activity—and the questions worth asking before the work starts.
DTBy Danny Tran4 min read
In El Paso, an electrical panel upgrade is more than swapping a metal box. The work can involve breakers, grounding and a planned power shutoff. For a first-time homeowner, that outage affects meals, work and the AC. Put off a needed upgrade and electrical trouble can keep interrupting the household. Rush the work without a clear scope, and you could face another outage or unexpected work.
Choosing an electrician is harder than a row of strong ratings makes it look. Quotes may not spell out the same work line by line: one might include wall repair or utility coordination while another leaves those details unclear. Promises to work quickly do not tell you how long the power will be off. We screened 16 companies serving El Paso, and these 4 made the list.
9 Under floor3 Thin detail4 Picked50+ Google reviews4.5★ or betterA review in the last 12 monthsNo paid placementWe screened for at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the last 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.
The rankingFrom #1 down
#1828 Electric LlcZIP 79915Weekdays 7–4:30Top pickBest forA panel project where a tidy work area mattersAbout828 Electric Llc is a family-owned electrician in El Paso providing electrical repairs and installations. It has been in business for 9 years. Its regular hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with weekends closed. For a panel project, its general repair and installation work is the relevant starting point.Why it made the listAt 4.9/5 from 319 Google reviews, 828 Electric has the largest review base of these picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe professional, courteous work, prompt arrivals and quick completion. Cleanup comes up often, too, including how the team leaves the work area. Repeat customers say they would hire the company again.Family-ownedRepairs and installationsWeekday hours4.9/5319 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
#2Art's ElectricZIP 79904Weekdays 7–6Best valueBest forA project needing a clear arrival plan and cleanupAboutArt's Electric is a local El Paso electrician handling residential and commercial electrical repairs and installations. It has been in business for 32 years. The company is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed on weekends. That gives homeowners a longer weekday window to plan around than the other daytime-only picks here.Why it made the listArt's Electric has a 4.8/5 Google rating from 101 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt responses, on-time arrivals, efficient repairs and courteous electricians. Repeat customers also praise the quality of work across multiple projects. Its longer weekday hours set it apart if you need to fit an appointment around work or other plans.Residential workCommercial workLonger weekday hours4.8/5101 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
#3Caldwell ElectricZIP 79935Weekdays 8–4Best forA panel discussion alongside lighting or smart-home plansAboutCaldwell Electric is an El Paso electrical contractor specializing in smart-home, security and lighting installations. On its own site, the company says it also handles residential electrical work and commercial projects, along with low-voltage wiring and automation. It has been in business for 49 years and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Why it made the listCaldwell Electric has a 4.7/5 Google rating from 70 reviews, a smaller review base than the other picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe careful, thorough work and professional staff. They also mention responsive answers and prompt scheduling. Its range of lighting, security and smart-home work may be useful when a panel upgrade is part of a broader electrical plan.Smart-home systemsSecurity installationsLighting work4.7/570 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
#4Secure Electrical Contractors IncZIP 79938Open 24/7Best forA panel project needing flexible scheduling or prompt serviceAboutSecure Electrical Contractors Inc is a local electrical contractor serving El Paso with residential and commercial repairs and installations. The company says it handles electrical panels, EV charging stations and generator repair, and serves Fort Bliss, Horizon City and Socorro as well as El Paso. It has been in business for 13 years and lists 24-hour opening every day.Why it made the listSecure Electrical Contractors has a 4.8/5 Google rating from 125 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt service, quick resolution of electrical problems and electricians who are professional and knowledgeable. Its listed 24-hour opening sets it apart from the other picks, which have weekday hours, if finding a time for a service visit is your first hurdle.Electrical panelsOpen 24/7EV charging4.8/5125 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
Before work starts, ask for a written scope showing the proposed panel capacity, panel and breaker models, grounding work, permits and inspections, and any wall repair. Settle whether the service entrance or meter equipment is included. Get the expected power-off and arrival windows in writing, along with who coordinates shutoff and reconnection with El Paso Electric, what could delay reconnection, and how you will approve changes before extra work begins.