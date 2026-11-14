Top 4 Electricians · El Paso, TX · Checked Nov 12, 2026

My first house taught me that an electrical problem can sound simple right up until you have to describe it. For El Paso homeowners considering a panel upgrade, these are 4 electricians with substantial recent review activity—and the questions worth asking before the work starts.

DT By Danny Tran 4 min read

In El Paso, an electrical panel upgrade is more than swapping a metal box. The work can involve breakers, grounding and a planned power shutoff. For a first-time homeowner, that outage affects meals, work and the AC. Put off a needed upgrade and electrical trouble can keep interrupting the household. Rush the work without a clear scope, and you could face another outage or unexpected work.

Choosing an electrician is harder than a row of strong ratings makes it look. Quotes may not spell out the same work line by line: one might include wall repair or utility coordination while another leaves those details unclear. Promises to work quickly do not tell you how long the power will be off. We screened 16 companies serving El Paso, and these 4 made the list.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 828 Electric Llc ZIP 79915 · family-owned 4.9 2 Art's Electric ZIP 79904 · residential work 4.8 3 Caldwell Electric ZIP 79935 · smart-home systems 4.7 4 Secure Electrical Contractors Inc ZIP 79938 · electrical panels 4.8

How we picked 16 companies

9 Under floor 3 Thin detail 4 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We screened for at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the last 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 828 Electric Llc Top pick Best for A panel project where a tidy work area matters About 828 Electric Llc is a family-owned electrician in El Paso providing electrical repairs and installations. It has been in business for 9 years. Its regular hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with weekends closed. For a panel project, its general repair and installation work is the relevant starting point. Why it made the list At 4.9/5 from 319 Google reviews, 828 Electric has the largest review base of these picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe professional, courteous work, prompt arrivals and quick completion. Cleanup comes up often, too, including how the team leaves the work area. Repeat customers say they would hire the company again. 4.9 /5 319 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 2 Art's Electric Best value Best for A project needing a clear arrival plan and cleanup About Art's Electric is a local El Paso electrician handling residential and commercial electrical repairs and installations. It has been in business for 32 years. The company is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed on weekends. That gives homeowners a longer weekday window to plan around than the other daytime-only picks here. Why it made the list Art's Electric has a 4.8/5 Google rating from 101 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt responses, on-time arrivals, efficient repairs and courteous electricians. Repeat customers also praise the quality of work across multiple projects. Its longer weekday hours set it apart if you need to fit an appointment around work or other plans. 4.8 /5 101 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

nearby.ai · Your personal home-services helper What's happening with your panel? Older panel Breakers trip Adding circuits Planning upgrade ✓Free for homeowners ✓Qualified local pros ✓Your number stays private

# 3 Caldwell Electric Best for A panel discussion alongside lighting or smart-home plans About Caldwell Electric is an El Paso electrical contractor specializing in smart-home, security and lighting installations. On its own site, the company says it also handles residential electrical work and commercial projects, along with low-voltage wiring and automation. It has been in business for 49 years and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Why it made the list Caldwell Electric has a 4.7/5 Google rating from 70 reviews, a smaller review base than the other picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe careful, thorough work and professional staff. They also mention responsive answers and prompt scheduling. Its range of lighting, security and smart-home work may be useful when a panel upgrade is part of a broader electrical plan. 4.7 /5 70 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 4 Secure Electrical Contractors Inc Best for A panel project needing flexible scheduling or prompt service About Secure Electrical Contractors Inc is a local electrical contractor serving El Paso with residential and commercial repairs and installations. The company says it handles electrical panels, EV charging stations and generator repair, and serves Fort Bliss, Horizon City and Socorro as well as El Paso. It has been in business for 13 years and lists 24-hour opening every day. Why it made the list Secure Electrical Contractors has a 4.8/5 Google rating from 125 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt service, quick resolution of electrical problems and electricians who are professional and knowledgeable. Its listed 24-hour opening sets it apart from the other picks, which have weekday hours, if finding a time for a service visit is your first hurdle. 4.8 /5 125 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

Before work starts, ask for a written scope showing the proposed panel capacity, panel and breaker models, grounding work, permits and inspections, and any wall repair. Settle whether the service entrance or meter equipment is included. Get the expected power-off and arrival windows in writing, along with who coordinates shutoff and reconnection with El Paso Electric, what could delay reconnection, and how you will approve changes before extra work begins.

Also checked Not ranked