A couple in Texas had a house inspected for wood-destroying insects before buying it. The report found no visible evidence of drywood termites. In the spring of 2002, nearly two years after that inspection, a handyman they hired removed wood from a windowsill and discovered termites. Another pest-control company confirmed the infestation that May.

The original inspection had taken place on May 9, 2000. According to one of the buyers, the inspector said he had seen no problems and there was nothing to worry about. The written report limited the inspection to parts of the structure that were visible and accessible at the time. The couple completed the purchase shortly afterward.

They sued the inspection company under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, a consumer-protection law. The trial judge entered a take-nothing judgment on February 20, 2004, meaning the couple recovered nothing on their claims. They appealed, pointing in part to a tool the inspector had not used: a ladder.

What each side argued

The homeowners argued that the company had misrepresented the characteristics and quality of its service. They said it had represented that it could locate an active infestation and would provide a complete inspection using industry tools and standards.

Their insect expert supplied a sworn statement about the slow development of drywood termite colonies. The appeals court found that evidence sufficient to create a factual dispute over whether termites had already been present during the original inspection.

The homeowners also pointed to the inspector's testimony about checking wood and inspecting accessible areas. They argued that higher eaves had not been marked inaccessible on the report. Their expert criticized the absence of a ladder as showing inadequate equipment and procedures.

The company argued that there was no evidence of a false representation. It also disputed the alleged oral statements and argued that the buyers had not read the written report until after closing. The appeals court found some evidence that oral representations had been made. It expressly declined to decide the company's argument about reliance on the report because that ground had not been raised in its judgment motion.

What the law says

The opinion applied sections 17.46(b)(5) and (7) of the Texas Business and Commerce Code, citing the 2004–2005 supplement. Those provisions addressed claims that services had characteristics or a quality they did not possess. The court also cited section 17.50 and the 2002 edition when describing the elements of the consumer claim.

For the claims at issue, the homeowners needed evidence that a representation was false, misleading or deceptive. A statement about service quality alone did not establish that.

The inspection standard came from former Structural Pest Control Board rule 599.5, as applied in the 2005 opinion. It required examination of visible, accessible areas using accepted procedures. It did not require examination of inaccessible or obstructed areas, and it acknowledged that concealed infestations or damage could remain undiscovered.

The case was decided by summary judgment: a ruling without a trial because the required evidence did not present an issue for trial. Under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 166a(i), as applied then, the homeowners had to produce evidence raising a genuine factual dispute on the challenged part of their claim.

How it ended

On November 23, 2005, the First Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment for the company.

The expert had not established that using a ladder was an accepted procedure required for this inspection. Nor had he explained how a ladder would have revealed termites concealed beneath the windowsill. Even assuming the inspection fell below industry standards, the court found no evidence that a compliant inspection would have discovered those termites.

The ruling did not establish that the house had been termite-free. It upheld rejection of these consumer claims for insufficient evidence of a deceptive representation. The homeowners had withdrawn their separate negligence claim, so the opinion did not decide that claim.

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