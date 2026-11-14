I’m Danny Tran, and if you live here in Texas like I do, you may know the end-of-day temptation: leave the cast-iron skillet in the sink and deal with the stuck-on food tomorrow. As of mid-November, that still sounds like a reasonable shortcut to me. I used to think the water would do the work while I did something else, and a seasoned pan could take it.

But the part I was counting on—the long soak—is the part to skip. The skillet does need cleaning. It just should not spend the night submerged while I put that job off. The better sequence is to let it cool enough to handle, wash it, and dry it fully before putting it away.

What a university extension service says

A university extension service is direct about soaking cast iron: "never soak a pan in water or put it in a dishwasher, as this will ruin its seasoning layer and rust the pan." That is a reversal of the way I thought about a seasoned skillet. I treated the seasoning as a reason I could leave the pan wet. The guidance treats soaking as a way to damage that layer and rust the pan underneath.

Prompt cleaning is part of the same advice. Extension guidance recommends cleaning the pan once it has cooled enough to handle and notes that waiting longer makes it more difficult to clean. So the overnight soak is not just a harmless pause before washing. It delays the cleaning, leaves the pan in water, and still leaves me with a skillet to dry afterward.

Why the soak works against the pan

Seasoning helps protect the iron. A long soak can damage that seasoning and rust the pan, so leaving water in the skillet is not the gentle option it appears to be. Drying matters for the same reason: moisture left on cast iron may cause rust. A pan can be out of the sink and still be wet enough that the job is not finished.

That is the distinction I needed in my own kitchen. Water can be part of washing the skillet. Leaving the skillet in water is a different choice. Once I separate those ideas, the routine is easier to remember: clean it when it is cool enough to handle, then make sure it is dry. I do not need to turn a dirty pan into an overnight project.

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What I do instead

Let the skillet cool enough to handle, rather than setting it in a sink full of water while I wait.

Clean it with water and a towel once it has cooled. For food that needs scrubbing, use warm, soapy water and a scrubbing pad or stiff-bristled brush.

Dry the clean pan thoroughly with a paper towel or clean cloth. Check that it is fully dry before storing it.

If I see rust, treat that as rust to remove, not as a reason to leave the skillet soaking longer.

Describe the job to whoever you call as removing rust and built-up residue from a cast-iron skillet, then restoring its seasoning.