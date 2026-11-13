As of mid-November 2026, I can picture the reflex in my house: if a freeze threatens the kitchen-sink pipes, tuck a portable space heater into the cabinet and let it warm that little space. I used to think the closer the heater was to the pipes, the better the plan. But a small enclosed space is exactly where I need to stop and think about what else is close to the heater.

You and I live here in Texas, and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office advises keeping space heaters at least three feet from anything that can burn. That is a useful check before a heater goes under the sink, not after it is running. I would rather leave the cabinet cold than treat a heater as safe merely because it fits through the door.

What the U.S. Fire Administration says

The U.S. Fire Administration puts the basic rule plainly: “Place space heaters on a solid, flat surface. Keep them at least three feet from things that can burn.” A heater fitting inside the cabinet does not settle whether its surface is solid and flat or whether anything that can burn is too close.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission calls for that clearance from the front, sides and rear of a portable electric heater. So I cannot judge the setup just by the open space in front of it. I have to think about everything around it, including anything stored next to it or behind it. A cabinet is not a free pass on the clearance rule because the goal is to warm pipes.

The stakes are bigger than a scorched cabinet. The U.S. Fire Administration reports that portable heaters were involved in 3% of residential heating fires during the period it studied, but in 41% of fatal residential heating fires. That does not tell me what will happen in my kitchen. It does tell me why I should not wave away a clearance problem as a minor detail.

Why the cabinet changes the risk

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says portable electric heaters can ignite nearby combustible materials, including paper and clothing. The U.S. Fire Administration identifies a heat source placed too close to combustible objects as the leading reported factor contributing to ignition in portable-heater fires. Putting a heater in a tight spot leaves less room between it and anything stored there that can burn.

There is a separate concern under a sink: the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises keeping electric heaters away from water to prevent shocks and electrocutions. For me, that makes the cabinet a poor place to assume a heater belongs, even before I consider how I would plug it in or whether I could watch it while it runs. The aim is to protect the pipes, but the heater brings its own conditions for safe use.

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What I would do instead

Leave the portable space heater out of the sink cabinet unless it can meet the clearance from anything that can burn on every side. I would not treat an empty-looking patch of cabinet floor as proof that it can.

Keep an electric heater away from water. A spot near the pipes is not automatically a suitable spot for an electrical appliance.

If I use a space heater elsewhere, put it on a solid, flat surface with the required clearance. Plug it directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip, as the U.S. Fire Administration advises.

Turn the heater off when I leave the room or go to bed. I would not leave one running inside a cabinet to look after the pipes while I am away.

If you call for help, describe the job as protecting the kitchen-sink pipes from freezing without putting a portable space heater inside the cabinet.