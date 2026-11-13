As of mid-November 2026, I live in Texas, and baked-on oven grease is the kind of house chore I’d like to make easier while I’m doing something else. The familiar move is to leave a shallow bowl of ammonia in a cold oven overnight. An appliance maker even gives instructions using 1/2 cup for that purpose: the fumes help loosen burned-on grease and food.

I used to think the closed door was the reassuring part. It kept the fumes on the job, so it felt like it kept them away from me, too. But the door eventually opens. That is the moment the overnight trick has to be judged by more than how well it loosens grease.

What NIOSH says

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health says, “Household ammonia is much less concentrated; it rarely causes burns, but it does cause irritation.” That distinction matters to me. I do not need to expect a burn for irritated eyes or airways to make this a poor surprise at the oven door. The bowl is a cleaning method, but closing the door is not the same thing as ventilating the space where I will be standing when I open it.

I can see why the trick sticks around. The appliance maker describes a real purpose for the fumes: loosening food and grease that have baked onto the oven. The mistake is treating that cleaning result as an answer to a different question, whether opening the oven afterward is comfortable or safe to breathe around. Those are separate parts of the job, and I need to think about both before I set out a bowl.

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Why the closed door changes the moment of exposure

Liquid ammonia releases gas into air. Airborne ammonia can reach someone through breathing or through contact with the eyes or skin. Put those together with the bowl in a cold oven, and the concern is plain: the fumes that work on the grime are also what I may meet when I open the door. A closed door can keep me apart from the oven’s air while it stays shut; it cannot make that air irrelevant when I open it.

That is also why I would read the instructions for my own oven rather than borrow the bowl idea as a general rule. The appliance maker’s directions describe a cold oven. They also warn not to turn the oven on while ammonia is inside. Those details belong to the cleaning method, not just to the fine print. If I am relying on fumes to do the work, I need to know what the oven’s cleaning guidance actually calls for before I start.

What I’d do instead

Check the cleaning instructions for the oven before putting ammonia inside it. Follow the method described for that oven, including whether it calls for a cold oven.

If using an ammonia-containing cleaner, provide adequate ventilation and use proper clothing and eye protection. I would not count the shut oven door as ventilation.

Keep the oven off while ammonia is inside. If ammonia from a household cleaner gets into the room, open windows and doors for fresh air and leave the area until the gas has gone away.

To whoever you call, describe the job as removing baked-on oven grease using a method that follows that oven’s cleaning instructions.