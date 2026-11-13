Top 5 Garage door · San Antonio, TX · Checked Nov 12, 2026

A garage door stuck halfway changes your plans fast. I read through the public reviews for San Antonio repair companies and pulled out the details that matter to a first-time homeowner, plus the questions worth asking before work starts.

DT By Danny Tran 5 min read

In San Antonio, a garage door that will not open can leave your car stuck inside. A door that will not close can leave the garage exposed. A broken spring, a failing opener and a misaligned sensor can look similar at first, but the work is different. Putting it off may mean rearranging how the household gets in and out. Getting the diagnosis wrong may mean replacing an opener when a smaller repair would have solved the problem.

Choosing someone is its own puzzle. Plenty of companies have nearly identical ratings, while repair descriptions and quotes may not line up item by item. “We can fix it” does not tell you what will be tested first or what work is included. We screened 36 companies serving San Antonio. These 5 made the list for spring or opener work, with different strengths depending on what your door is doing.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Hollywood-Crawford Garage Doors and Openers ZIP 78216 · door repair 5.0 2 Garage Door Specialists ZIP 78254 · open 24/7 5.0 3 Mojo Garage Door Service ZIP 78217 · open 24/7 4.9 4 Aaron's Garage Door Service LLC ZIP 78238 · family-owned 4.9 5 A1 Garage Door Service ZIP 78233 · open daily 4.9

How we picked 36 companies

10 Under floor 21 Thin detail 5 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We screened companies with at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or better, and a review in the last 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Hollywood-Crawford Garage Doors and Openers Top pick Best for A repair visit with time to discuss the work first About Hollywood-Crawford Garage Doors and Openers is a San Antonio garage door supplier with weekday hours and Saturday morning hours. The company says it handles residential door repair and replacement, openers, and commercial door installation and repair. Its site also describes a showroom and a design center for residential doors. The company serves San Antonio and New Braunfels. Why it made the list Its Google rating is 5/5 across 6,228 reviews, the largest review base among these picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt scheduling, including same-day visits, and technicians who explain the expected work and answer questions before getting started. They also keep praising the quality of repairs and installations. That combination suits a homeowner who wants the repair talked through, not just completed. 5.0 /5 6,228 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 2 Garage Door Specialists Best value Best for A spring or opener problem needing a wider door check About Garage Door Specialists serves San Antonio, including Alamo Ranch and the Far West Side, from its West San Antonio office. The company says it repairs broken springs, openers, cables and off-track doors, and also installs doors and openers. Its listed services include maintenance and safety tune-ups. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Why it made the list Its Google rating is 5/5 from 1,179 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe quick responses and repairs, including emergency and same-day work. They also say technicians explain repair options and check the door system thoroughly. Spring and opener work both appear across reviews, along with preventive maintenance. That makes it a fit when the obvious fault may not be the whole story. 5.0 /5 1,179 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

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# 3 Mojo Garage Door Service Best for A prompt repair with an explanation afterward About Mojo Garage Door Service works in San Antonio and surrounding communities. The company says it handles garage door repair, installation and maintenance, including springs, openers, rollers, cables and off-track doors. Its listed services also include commercial garage doors and emergency repair. It has operated for 14 years and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Why it made the list Mojo has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 1,250 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt responses, including same-day repairs, and technicians who explain the equipment and the available options. They also praise the quality of the door repairs. Among these picks, its round-the-clock hours and recurring accounts of repair walkthroughs make it worth considering when timing and understanding the fix both matter. 4.9 /5 1,250 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 4 Aaron's Garage Door Service LLC Best for A spring repair or a troublesome opener, sensor or keypad About Aaron's Garage Door Service LLC is a San Antonio garage door company. On its site, the company describes itself as a family-owned local business serving San Antonio and surrounding areas for more than 30 years. It says it supplies and installs new doors and repairs residential and commercial doors. Its listed repair services include springs, rollers, cables, weather seals and openers. It has hours every day. Why it made the list Aaron's has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 662 reviews, a smaller review base than the other picks here. Reviewers repeatedly describe quick responses, including same-day or next-day service, and praise the workmanship. Reviews cover springs as well as opener, sensor and keypad problems. Its range of troubleshooting work makes it a useful option when you are not yet sure which part has failed. 4.9 /5 662 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 5 A1 Garage Door Service Best for An opener or door repair with options explained first About A1 Garage Door Service serves San Antonio and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The company says it repairs springs, cables, rollers, panels and tracks, and handles opener repair and installation. Its site also lists new garage doors and custom door options. The business has operated for 19 years. Why it made the list A1 has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 2,413 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe knowledgeable, friendly technicians who explain what they find and lay out repair options without pressure. They also report punctual visits, clear updates and thorough work. For a first-time homeowner trying to decide whether an opener or another door part needs attention, that emphasis on explaining the choices stands out. 4.9 /5 2,413 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

Before work starts, ask what the technician will test and what the written scope includes. For a spring, settle whether replacement includes door balancing and an opener test. If the opener acts up, ask for the sensors and remote to be checked before deciding on a new unit. Get an arrival window and agree on how you will hear about delays. Those answers make it easier to compare proposed repairs.

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