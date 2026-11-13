A Texas homeowner paid an air-conditioning technician $1,875 after he said her system needed safety switches and a surge protector. She later testified that he had not installed them. Her payment became part of a criminal case over repair visits, missing work and checks that went into the technician’s own accounts.

The visit took place on May 20, 2019. The homeowner made her check payable to the service company. Its owner testified that the work should have been covered at no charge under her warranty because the company had installed a new air conditioner. The technician submitted an invoice showing no charge to his employer but deposited her check into his own account.

Another customer complained about work done during a July 23 maintenance visit. The company dismissed the technician on July 25, 2019. When a second technician inspected the customer’s equipment, he found billed work had not been completed. He testified that the charges included compressor boosters that could not be installed on those particular units. The dismissed technician continued presenting himself as its employee and later worked through his own business for home-warranty customers. The prosecution covered conduct from May 2, 2019, through September 20, 2021.

What each side argued

On appeal, the technician challenged the evidence concerning another longtime customer who had died before trial. He argued that prosecutors had not proved she was deceived or that he failed to perform her work. She owned a second property, and he pointed to an invoice identifying that location.

Prosecutors relied on her checks, invoices and testimony about an inspection. All six checks were payable to the service company, including checks written after it dismissed him. Its owner testified that charges included a warranty the company did not sell and a $6,789 circuit-board replacement for a part costing approximately $1,200 that should have been covered by warranty.

The technician also argued that the events were three separate schemes: taking payments while employed, pretending he still worked there, and dealing with home-warranty customers. Prosecutors said the visits and mismatched invoices formed one continuing pattern.

What the law says

The August 2025 opinion applied Texas Penal Code sections 31.01, 31.03 and 31.09 to the 2019–2021 conduct. Theft required taking control of property without effective consent and with intent to deprive its owner. Consent obtained through deception did not count as effective consent.

Section 31.09 allowed amounts taken through one scheme or continuing course of conduct to be added together as one offense. The charged range was $30,000 or more but less than $150,000. The court explained that theft from an elderly person increased the offense to the next higher category, here a second-degree felony.

The appeals court reviewed whether a rational jury could find the required elements beyond a reasonable doubt. It considered the evidence in the light most favorable to the verdict; it did not retry witness credibility.

How it ended

On August 25, 2025, the Fifth District Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction with corrections to the judgment. The ten-year prison sentence remained.

The court found sufficient evidence of theft and a common scheme. It also rejected the challenge to the jury instructions. Under the controlling precedent, jurors had to agree that proven thefts met the required total, but did not have to agree on every individual transaction.

Restitution, the money ordered repaid, required a correction. The order stated a total of $53,276, but its listed amounts added up to $55,111.92. A $1,835.92 payment had already been returned to one customer. The court removed that duplicate item without changing the stated $53,276 total.

This record did not establish that the remaining restitution was collected. It also did not declare every billed service unperformed: some customers acknowledged work or improvements.

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