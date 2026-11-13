The tubs and toilets backed up at a homeowner's house in Texas. A guest-room toilet leaked onto the floor, and the house had no shutoff valve. A plumber cleared the main line, but that didn't finish the job.

The quotes · Texas main line Plumber · cleared main line $460 Plumber · repair buried break ~$6,000 Where they split ≠ Clearing restored use; repair required digging beneath the walkway. ? Repair quote excluded repouring the walkway; that cost was unknown.

In a thread from November 2026, the homeowner said they were told of a major break in the line near the foundation, directly beneath the front concrete walkway. They wanted to address it soon. Reaching the break meant going through the walkway first.

The homeowner had already paid $460 to clear the line. Now they had a quote of nearly $6,000 to repair the break. The plumbing was usable again, but the pipe still needed work.

The $460 Got the Plumbing Working Again

The clearing charge covered the immediate backup. Afterward, the homeowner could use the plumbing, though they said the underlying break remained. That matters when reading the two prices: the $460 was not an earlier bid to fix the same problem for less.

I'd have figured a working toilet meant the worst of the bill was behind them. Turned out the clearing bought time to deal with a separate repair. The homeowner was looking for other quotes rather than treating that first charge as the end of the work.

Nearly $6,000 to Reach the Break

The repair quote covered breaking up the concrete walkway, digging four feet down and fixing the main-line break. It wasn't a price for a simple clearing. The break's location put the concrete work between the crew and the pipe.

The homeowner posted the numbers and asked whether the repair quote was reasonable. One commenter called $6,000 around the middle of the price range but still urged them to get several quotes. Another asked whether the plumber had shown the homeowner the break with a scope.

A commenter also warned that breaking concrete near the house called for care and suggested asking about the crew's experience, licensing and insurance. Those comments did not give this homeowner a cheaper repair bid. They pointed to questions worth putting to anyone who would cut into the walkway.

The Walkway Wasn't Part of the Finish

The nearly $6,000 quote included breaking up the walkway to reach the pipe. It did not include paying someone to repour the concrete afterward. So even that substantial number was not a price for having both the line and the front walkway restored.

That is the gap in this homeowner's numbers. The $460 cleared the blockage without fixing the break; the nearly $6,000 addressed the buried break without replacing the concrete it required removing. The homeowner said they planned to shop around for the repair. The thread does not say whether they received another quote or paid to fix the break. Would the next written bid include putting the walkway back?

What to Ask Before You Sign a Main-Line Repair Quote

Will you show me where the break is, including what you saw with a scope?

Does the price include cutting the walkway, digging down and repairing the pipe?

Who will repour the walkway, and is that work included in this price?

Who will do the concrete work, and what experience, licensing and insurance do they have?

Two or three written quotes for the same scope, compared item by item, can show where a gap like this comes from. Check what each one says about both the buried pipe and the concrete above it.