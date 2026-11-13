You and I live in Texas, and as of mid-November 2026, I still catch myself wanting to lift a moving box with straight legs and a bend at the waist. It feels like I am sparing my knees. With storm prep on my mind at my first house, it is an easy reflex to fall back on when a box needs moving.

I thought the choice was between making my knees do the work and keeping them out of it. But straight legs leave me folding over the box. That is the part of the lift I need to pay attention to, especially when the box starts low and I have to bring it up from the floor.

What OSHA says

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says, "Usually, bending at the knees, not the waist, helps maintain proper spine alignment." Its guidance for lifting an item from a low location also says to move the item close to your body and use your legs. That is a different approach from locking your legs straight, reaching down and trying to raise the box by straightening your back.

The word usually matters to me. OSHA notes that with a large, bulky load, bending at the waist may keep it closer to the body than bending at the knees. So I cannot turn the advice into a contest over which joint bends. The useful questions are where the box is, how close I can keep it, and whether I am asking my back to lift while I hold my legs straight.

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Why that reach matters

OSHA explains that bending can move a load away from the body. That distance gives the load leverage and can significantly increase the effective load on the back. A box does not have to change weight for the lift to get harder on my back; moving it farther away can do that. This is why reaching down with straight legs is not a shortcut around strain. It can put the box in the very position that makes the lift tougher.

Keeping the box close is the thread running through the advice. Bending my knees can help me get down to a low box while keeping my spine aligned. Using my legs helps me bring it up. Neither step works well if I leave the box out at arm’s length. When I picture the lift that way, sparing my knees by refusing to bend them stops sounding like the whole answer.

What I do instead

If the box is low, I get close before I lift it. I bend at the knees rather than folding over it with straight legs, and I use my legs to bring it up.

I keep the box close to my body as I lift and carry it. I pay attention when reaching for it would pull it farther away.

When I can avoid lifting a box from the floor, I do. Guidance from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and a workplace safety agency recommends avoiding floor-level lifts where possible and using simple transport devices such as carts or dollies.

If a box is large and bulky, I pay particular attention to keeping it close. The usual knee-bend advice has an exception when bending at the waist would keep a bulky load closer.

If I ask someone for help, I describe the job as lifting and moving boxes, including whether they start on the floor or are large and bulky.