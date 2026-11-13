A couple in Texas hired a general contractor to restore their rental house after a former renter caused severe water damage in 2020. The work reached through the living room, kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms. During the repairs, the owners complained that the new living room flooring had gaps and scratches. A replacement crew installed the flooring again, but the dispute ended with unpaid checks and a lawsuit.

The written repair contract, signed in February 2021, asked the owners to allow four to five weeks for production. Work began in March and continued into July. The contractor blamed pandemic-related material delays and problems with its first subcontractor, which it eventually replaced. The replacement crew testified that improper plastic underlayment had caused the living room floor to separate.

The owners also requested upgrades outside the written repair contract, including painted kitchen cabinets, a new backsplash and removal of popcorn ceilings. In July, they issued checks for the repair balance and the upgrades. The upgrade check was returned for insufficient funds, and one owner stopped payment on the other two. The contractor sued in October 2021.

What each side argued

The owners said the contractor had performed poorly and finished late. They argued that missing the four-to-five-week schedule was a serious contract violation that released them from having to pay. They also challenged recovery for the extra work, arguing that an oral contract already covered it.

The contractor said the repairs were complete by the evening of July 20. It presented dated photographs and text messages showing the owners' material selections and favorable reactions to redone floors and bathroom tile. An architect and residential building inspector testified that the work met a good-workmanship standard, although his report proposed a $4,907.00 adjustment for remaining items.

The owners submitted photographs, too, but theirs were undated. An inspector they hired the following year testified about deficiencies but could not attribute them to this contractor because others had worked on the house afterward. The new renter moved in on August 1 as planned.

What the law says

The May 2025 opinion applied Texas contract rules on material breach: a failure serious enough to excuse the other side from further performance. Whether a failure was that serious ordinarily belonged to the jury. Under the rule the court applied, listing a completion date did not automatically make timely completion essential to the bargain.

The contract contained no express statement that time was of the essence, meaning that the timing requirement was essential. The evidence also showed that the owners let work continue after the estimated period and requested additional work. The court held that reasonable jurors could disagree about whether the delay excused payment.

For the upgrades, the court applied quantum meruit, a claim for the reasonable value of accepted work performed with an expectation of payment. The oral arrangement lacked agreed prices, material specifications and labor costs. The court therefore rejected the argument that a binding express contract barred that claim.

The opinion also applied Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Section 38.001(b), as amended in 2021. It permitted reasonable attorney fees for qualifying claims involving contracts, services, labor and materials.

How it ended

On May 15, 2025, the Sixth Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment. It left the contractor with $19,393.04 for breach of the written contract, $6,424.03 for the extra work and $76,500.00 in attorney fees. The owners recovered nothing on their claims.

The court upheld the jury's finding that the owners materially breached first. It disregarded a separate answer about whether the work was substantially complete because the jury's earlier answer made that question unnecessary. The result did not establish that every delay was harmless or that every disputed repair bill had to be paid; it rested on this contract and the evidence supporting this verdict.

The docket recorded denial of further review on October 24, 2025. It did not establish whether the contractor collected the money.

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