I live in Texas, and as of mid-November 2026, I can see why the spray bottle is tempting. My first house has an AC that runs all day, humidity to deal with, and a sofa that can look dusty even when the room smells fine. Spraying it feels like a quick way to make the whole room seem cleaner.

I used to treat that fresh smell as the finish line. But the worry is what has settled in the sofa fabric, not just what I notice when I walk into the room. Household dust can hold biological contaminants and can be stirred back into the air during ordinary activity.

What the EPA says

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says, "Vacuum carpets and furniture using a vacuum with a HEPA filter when the person with asthma is not around." That advice is about removing material from furniture, rather than making furniture smell different. The EPA also recommends cleaning furniture often when addressing pet dander and hair, which can trigger allergies and asthma.

That gives me a better test for what to do with the sofa: have I cleaned the fabric where dust and pet material collect? The EPA identifies upholstered furniture as a place to keep pets away from when trying to reduce animal allergens.

Why the smell is a poor test

Dust does not have to stay floating around for it to matter. It settles on surfaces, including the fabric I sit on, and ordinary movement can stir it into the air again. That is the part I missed when I reached for a spray. I was responding to the room's smell while leaving the dusty surface alone.

Regular cleaning helps keep biological contaminants from building up, according to the EPA. Its furniture advice is physical: vacuum and clean it. That is a modest distinction, but a useful one. I do not need to decide whether the sofa smells clean before I decide whether its upholstery needs cleaning. Those are different questions.

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What it costs

Angi reports a $174 national average for professional upholstery cleaning in 2026, based on 8,664 projects from Angi Pros. That is a national average for the cleaning job, not a price for my sofa. It helps me separate the cost of having fabric cleaned from the quick, familiar step of spraying it.

For homes with pets or allergy sufferers, Angi recommends upholstery cleaning every 6 to 12 months. I take that as guidance for cleaning the furniture, not as a reason to keep adding fragrance between cleanings.

What I do instead

I start with the sofa itself. If I am worried about dust and pet dander in the upholstery, I vacuum the furniture rather than judging it by smell.

I use the EPA's HEPA-filter vacuum advice when someone with asthma is involved, and keep that person away while vacuuming, as its guidance says.

I look at where the pet rests. Keeping pets away from upholstered furniture is another measure the EPA gives for reducing animal allergens.

I treat a fresh scent as just that: a fresh scent. The job that addresses what has settled in the fabric is cleaning the fabric.

The job to describe to whoever you call is upholstery cleaning for dust and pet dander in the sofa fabric, not a fragrance treatment.