Here in Texas, you and I have the same tempting shortcut this season, as of mid-November 2026: find head lice, seal a child’s stuffed animal in a bag, and bring it back out tomorrow. I would have figured that anything inside, including eggs, would be done by then. It feels like a careful step without keeping a familiar toy away for long.

But the length of time is the whole point. A bag closed for a day is not the bagging period the CDC gives for an item you cannot wash or dry-clean. If that stuffed animal falls into that category, I would rather know the wait before I put it away than discover later that I planned around the wrong date.

What the CDC says

The CDC’s instruction is direct: "If you can't wash or dry clean items, seal them in a plastic bag and store them for two weeks."

I read that as a choice to make about the particular stuffed animal, not a reason to bag every toy in the house. The instruction starts with what you can and cannot wash or dry-clean. When neither is an option, the sealed bag is the route the CDC describes, and two weeks is the time it gives. That is a different plan from putting the toy out of reach tonight and handing it back tomorrow.

Why the extra time matters

The CDC says adult lice can survive off a person for up to two days without feeding. That alone makes my old next-day assumption a poor way to decide when a bag can be opened. A day sounds substantial when you are looking at a toy on a shelf; it is still shorter than the off-person survival period the CDC describes for adult lice.

There is another piece to keep in mind when the worry includes eggs. A state public health department says sealing items that cannot be washed or dry-cleaned for two weeks kills any lice or nits on those items. That is why I would use the bag-storage instruction for the stuffed animal rather than turn the adult-louse survival period into my own shorter deadline. The question at home is not simply whether the toy spent a night apart from the child. It is whether an item that cannot be washed or dry-cleaned has stayed sealed for the recommended period.

What I’d do instead

Start with the stuffed animal itself. Decide whether it can be washed or dry-cleaned before treating a plastic bag as the default answer.

If it cannot be washed or dry-cleaned, seal it in a plastic bag and keep it there for two weeks, as the CDC advises.

Make the return date part of the plan when the bag is closed. I would not rely on remembering later whether it went in yesterday or much earlier.

When the urge is to hand it back the next day, go back to the question that matters: was this an item that needed the sealed-bag route, and has it stayed sealed for two weeks?

If you speak with someone about it, describe the job as handling a stuffed animal that cannot be washed or dry-cleaned after head lice, including how long it must stay sealed.