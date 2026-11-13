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You bag your child’s stuffed animal for a day, but the CDC says unwashable items need two weeks
Here in Texas, you and I have the same tempting shortcut this season, as of mid-November 2026: find head lice, seal a child’s stuffed animal in a bag, and bring it back out tomorrow. I would have figured that anything inside, including eggs, would be done by then. It feels like a careful step without keeping a familiar toy away for long.
But the length of time is the whole point. A bag closed for a day is not the bagging period the CDC gives for an item you cannot wash or dry-clean. If that stuffed animal falls into that category, I would rather know the wait before I put it away than discover later that I planned around the wrong date.
What the CDC says
The CDC’s instruction is direct: "If you can't wash or dry clean items, seal them in a plastic bag and store them for two weeks."
I read that as a choice to make about the particular stuffed animal, not a reason to bag every toy in the house. The instruction starts with what you can and cannot wash or dry-clean. When neither is an option, the sealed bag is the route the CDC describes, and two weeks is the time it gives. That is a different plan from putting the toy out of reach tonight and handing it back tomorrow.
Why the extra time matters
The CDC says adult lice can survive off a person for up to two days without feeding. That alone makes my old next-day assumption a poor way to decide when a bag can be opened. A day sounds substantial when you are looking at a toy on a shelf; it is still shorter than the off-person survival period the CDC describes for adult lice.
There is another piece to keep in mind when the worry includes eggs. A state public health department says sealing items that cannot be washed or dry-cleaned for two weeks kills any lice or nits on those items. That is why I would use the bag-storage instruction for the stuffed animal rather than turn the adult-louse survival period into my own shorter deadline. The question at home is not simply whether the toy spent a night apart from the child. It is whether an item that cannot be washed or dry-cleaned has stayed sealed for the recommended period.
What I’d do instead
- Start with the stuffed animal itself. Decide whether it can be washed or dry-cleaned before treating a plastic bag as the default answer.
- If it cannot be washed or dry-cleaned, seal it in a plastic bag and keep it there for two weeks, as the CDC advises.
- Make the return date part of the plan when the bag is closed. I would not rely on remembering later whether it went in yesterday or much earlier.
- When the urge is to hand it back the next day, go back to the question that matters: was this an item that needed the sealed-bag route, and has it stayed sealed for two weeks?
If you speak with someone about it, describe the job as handling a stuffed animal that cannot be washed or dry-cleaned after head lice, including how long it must stay sealed.