Everything inside a College Station apartment was destroyed in a fire reported in June. The family was displaced, and the losses included computers and equipment the couple used for their businesses. The fire department traced the fire’s origin to the horizontal vent running from the dryer to an outside wall.

If you live in Texas and your dryer takes two cycles, the vent deserves a look before you agree to a new machine. A slow load may involve the path out of the dryer, not just the dryer itself. Check what you can see, then have a professional service the machine if the trouble remains.

Start with the vent, not a replacement decision

A dryer moves air through a vent to the outside. Lint can collect in both the dryer and that vent. The U.S. Fire Administration says accumulated lint can reduce airflow and pose a fire hazard. It also warns that a vent that does not exhaust properly can lead to overheating and fire.

That makes the vent a separate question from whether the dryer should be replaced. A dryer manufacturer says that when the machine heats but clothes remain damp, a blocked vent is a likely explanation. That is a reason to check the vent, not a diagnosis of your particular load. Pay attention to whether the dryer is heating as you sort out what to ask about next.

What the fire guidance says about the failure

The U.S. Fire Administration identifies failure to clean as the leading factor contributing to ignition in its report on home dryer fires. Its fire-safety guidance says people who do not clean lint filters and dryer vents face a higher dryer-fire risk. Those points are about keeping air moving and reducing fire risk; they do not establish that a dryer of a certain age needs replacing.

Use the part you can inspect to narrow the question. The fire agency recommends these checks:

Check the venting behind the dryer for damage, crushing or restriction.

Check whether the outdoor vent covering opens while the dryer operates.

Clean the lint filter after every dryer use.

Have the dryer vent ductwork cleaned annually.

A vent that looks crushed or restricted needs attention even if someone has already recommended a new dryer. Replacing the machine would not, by itself, tell you what is happening along the vent’s path to the outside.

Separate the dryer problem from the vent problem

Before weighing repair against replacement, get clear on which problem is being described. Are clothes still damp even though the dryer heats? Is the vent behind it damaged, crushed or restricted? Does the outside covering open when the dryer runs? Those questions follow the checks above and help keep a vent concern from being treated as a verdict on the machine.

First establish whether the vent needs attention. If the dryer still has a problem, a professional can service the dryer itself. Keep the vent and the machine as separate parts of the discussion, rather than assuming work on one settles the other.

Have a professional assess the dryer itself

The U.S. Fire Administration recommends professional dryer installation and service. If the vent checks leave the drying problem unresolved, have a professional service the machine.

I’d want that distinction before treating a replacement recommendation as the answer. A dryer that heats while clothes stay damp points you back toward the vent; a problem that remains after the vent has been addressed belongs in a service discussion about the dryer.

The short checklist before you decide

Check behind the dryer for a damaged, crushed or restricted vent.

Check that the outdoor vent covering opens while the dryer runs.

Keep up with lint-filter cleaning and annual vent-ductwork cleaning.

Have a professional service the dryer if the drying problem remains.

That is where the do-it-yourself checks stop. Have a professional service the dryer if the drying problem remains.