Here in Texas, you and I know the appeal of keeping a room closed up and letting a plug-in UV-C air cleaner do the work. As of mid-November, my AC still runs through plenty of the day, and I would rather leave it alone than think about the air in a closed room. The easy belief is that the light sterilizes all the air passing through the cleaner, so ventilating can wait.

I used to treat the glow as the answer. But a light inside a machine is not a reason to assume that every bit of air passing through it has been disinfected. More important for the choice I make in my house, running an air cleaner does not take the place of ventilation.

What the EPA says

The EPA puts the distinction plainly: "Air cleaning may be useful when used along with source control and ventilation, but it is not a substitute for either method." That changes how I think about the plug-in cleaner. It can have a place in the room without being the whole plan for the room. Running it is not the same decision as bringing in outside air.

The EPA also warns that an air cleaner alone cannot ensure adequate air quality, particularly when significant pollutant sources are present and ventilation is insufficient. I do not have to decide whether the light in my particular machine works perfectly to take that point seriously. The belief I am dropping is broader: that switching on a cleaner lets me stop thinking about ventilation.

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Why the cleaner cannot do the whole job

The distinction is between cleaning air and ventilating the room. If ventilation is insufficient, an air cleaner by itself cannot ensure adequate air quality when there are significant pollutant sources. That is why I no longer use the presence of a UV light as my test for whether I have done enough. The light is a feature of the cleaner; it is not a way to bring outside air into the room.

I can understand why I mixed those jobs up. A cleaner is visible, it has a switch, and I can tell when it is running. Ventilation is easier to put off, especially when I am trying to keep the house comfortable. But choosing the thing I can see does not make it a substitute for the thing I skipped. I have to make the ventilation decision separately, rather than treating the cleaner as proof that the room is taken care of.

What I do instead

I stop treating the UV light as a promise that all the air passing through the cleaner has been disinfected.

I think about ventilation as its own job. A state public health department recommends bringing in outside air by opening windows and doors during mild weather. That gives me a concrete option when the weather suits it, rather than a reason to keep the room closed because the cleaner is on.

If my portable cleaner has a UV-light function I can switch off, I switch it off. A state health department recommends doing that if possible for cleaners that already have such a function.

I keep the question simple: am I relying on a running machine instead of ventilating this room? If I am, I have not made the choice the EPA describes. Air cleaning can work alongside ventilation; it does not replace it.

If I ask someone for help, I will describe the job as improving ventilation in the room, not as making the UV-C light sterilize all the passing air.