Turn the space heater off and unplug it whenever you leave the room, even if the living room gets cold again. If a fire starts while you’re away, it can grow before anyone is there to notice it.

NFPA identifies December through February as the peak months for home heating fires. Check how you use the heater and ask an HVAC contractor about the persistently cold room, rather than leaving a portable heater running to keep it warm.

Why the coming months call for care

The heater may seem like a small part of how you warm the house, but its fire risk is worth taking seriously. For 2017–2019, USFA says home portable heater fires made up 3% of all home heating fires annually but accounted for 41% of fatal home heating fires. NFPA also warns that a space heater placed too close to something flammable can pose a significant fire hazard.

That’s why the leave-the-room habit matters. A heater can help while you’re there to use it. Keeping the living room warm after you walk away is a different job, and it’s one to discuss with an HVAC contractor if that room stays cold.

Give the heater its space

NFPA says to keep a space heater at least 3 feet from anything that can burn. USFA names bedding, clothing and curtains as examples. Keep the space around the heater clear.

Keep bedding at least 3 feet from the heater.

Keep clothing at least 3 feet from the heater.

Keep curtains at least 3 feet from the heater.

Plug it straight into the wall

USFA’s outlet advice is simple: plug a portable heater directly into the outlet. Don’t use an extension cord. If the heater’s location depends on an extension cord, that is not the setup USFA recommends. The safe outlet choice matters alongside the space around the heater; neither replaces the need to switch it off when you leave.

Look for a tip-over shut-off when buying

USFA recommends a heater with an automatic shut-off that turns it off if it tips over. Look for that feature when choosing one. It addresses a heater that falls over. It does not change NFPA’s advice to turn the heater off and unplug it when you leave the room or go to bed.

Turn it off before you leave or sleep

This is the easy step to bargain with when the room gets cold fast. Don’t leave the heater running to hold the temperature while you’re elsewhere. NFPA says to turn it off and unplug it when you leave the room or go to bed. USFA likewise says to turn it off when you leave or go to bed.

If the cold room is what keeps pulling you back to the heater, treat that as a question about the home’s heating, not a reason to run the space heater unattended.

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Have a professional check the heating system and the cold room

NFPA recommends having heating systems and chimneys inspected and cleaned each year before they’re fired up for the season. USFA recommends annual professional cleaning and inspection of heating equipment and chimneys. That regular work is also a time to raise the living room that stays cold.

For a ducted heating system, ask an HVAC contractor to check whether the room has an adequate return-air path. Pressure testing as part of a whole-house energy assessment can show whether an imbalance is contributing to a cold room. If supply-branch dampers are present, ask whether balancing them could direct more heated air there. Don’t try to warm the room by closing a lot of dampers: too many closed dampers can restrict airflow through the furnace or air handler and cause equipment trouble.