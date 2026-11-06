You store plastic trays under the stove, but an appliance repair company says warming drawers reach 140–200 °F

I live in Texas, and as of early November 2026, the drawer under my stove still looks like the easiest place to tuck a plastic tray or a kitchen odd and end. That was my reflex in my first house: if it fit below the oven, I treated that space like another cabinet. The trouble is that the drawer’s location tells me where it is, not what it does.

This fall, I am trying to be more particular about what goes near the stove. The state fire marshal’s cooking tips say to keep things that can catch fire, including oven mitts and dish towels, away from the stovetop. The drawer below it deserves its own check before I put anything inside.

What GE Appliances says

GE Appliances gives a firm rule for a broiler drawer: "Only the clean broil pan should be stored in the broiler drawer. No other items should be stored in the broiler drawer of your electric, gas, or dual fuel range when not in use." That is a different job from holding spare trays. The question for me is whether the space I have been using as a cabinet is actually a broiler drawer.

A drawer labeled for storage is not a free pass for every kitchen item, either. GE Appliances warns that a storage drawer can get warm or even hot while the oven is cooking or self-cleaning. It names dish towels, papers, cookbooks, manuals and shelf liners as things to keep out. I had been judging the space by how neatly things stacked in it. Heat does not care whether the stack is tidy.

Why the drawer matters

NEU Appliance Repair describes a storage drawer as a space with thin metal walls, no heating element and no separate control setting. It is designed for pans and baking sheets. A warming drawer is different: it has insulated walls and a separate setting, and it can reach 140–200 °F. Some bottom drawers also have a broil element at the top and work as broilers or warmers rather than storage.

That difference matters to the odds and ends I might toss in without thinking. The repair company warns that plastic cutting boards and lids can melt and give off toxic fumes. It also warns against paper towels, cardboard, matches, aerosol cans, chemicals, and pans with plastic or wood handles in the drawer. A plastic tray is not something I want to leave in a space until I know whether that space heats up.

Quick check · tap yours What does your stove's bottom drawer do? Storage drawer Warming drawer Broiler drawer Not sure Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

What I do instead

Check the range manual to find out whether the bottom drawer is for storage, warming or broiling. I do not decide by its shape or by what happens to fit.

If it is a broiler drawer, keep it for the clean broil pan rather than kitchen overflow.

If it is a warming or broiling drawer, move plastic and the other heat-sensitive odds and ends out of it.

If it is a storage drawer, use it for the pans it is meant to hold, while keeping towels, papers and liners out because the drawer can still get hot.

If I need help, I describe the job as identifying the range’s bottom drawer and checking what can safely be stored in it.