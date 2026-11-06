Your house cleaner found mold on the closet wall. Can they scrub it?

As of early November 2026, stop the cleaner from scrubbing the moldy closet wall and keep other people away from the work area. The leak needs attention, too. Cleaning the mold without fixing the water problem means it will likely come back, according to EPA.

A cleaner can scrub mold from hard surfaces under EPA’s guidance. A moldy drywall wall is a different question. Before anyone works on it, find out how much is affected, whether water damage extends beyond what you can see, and who is qualified to do the proposed cleanup.

Stop the leak before anyone works on the wall

EPA says to fix plumbing leaks and other water problems as soon as possible and dry affected items completely. It recommends drying water-damaged areas and items within 24–48 hours to help prevent mold growth. That is a reason to deal with the water promptly, not a reason to rush into scrubbing or pulling apart the wall.

Have the leak or other water source fixed promptly.

Keep people from being exposed to mold during cleanup.

Leave the moldy drywall alone while the affected area and materials are assessed.

If the water came from sewage or another contaminated source, use a professional experienced with that kind of damage.

EPA notes that mold can also be hidden on the back of drywall. What is visible on the closet wall may not show the full extent of the problem. Its remediation guidance calls for assessing the size of the mold or moisture problem and the type of damaged materials before planning the work.

Use EPA’s cleanup line, but check the material too

For a moldy area smaller than about 10 square feet, EPA says homeowners can usually handle cleanup themselves if they follow its guidelines. Its instruction to scrub mold with detergent and water applies to hard surfaces. It is not a blanket instruction to scrub moldy drywall.

If mold covers more than 10 square feet, or there has been a lot of water damage, EPA directs readers to its more detailed remediation guidance. Moldy porous materials may have to be discarded. Where moldy building materials need removal, EPA’s guidance calls for protection and careful containment to avoid spreading mold. That is work to plan, not something to hand off as an ordinary closet-cleaning task.

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Check who may assess and clean it

If you live in Texas, check with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation about the requirements for the work being proposed. The rule depends on where you live.

The department says a mold remediation notification is required when contamination affects 25 contiguous square feet or more and remediation will be conducted. That is a notification threshold, not a test for whether your house cleaner may do the work. EPA’s smaller-area guidance helps with the cleanup decision.

If you hire a cleanup contractor, EPA advises choosing someone with mold-cleanup experience, checking references and asking the contractor to follow its remediation recommendations. Ask who will assess the affected area and materials, and who will perform any removal.

Get the cleanup plan clear before work resumes

Ask how the water or moisture problem will be fixed. EPA says a remediation plan should address that source so the problem does not recur. For moldy building materials, ask how the crew will contain and remove them without spreading mold, and what protection the plan includes. Those are elements EPA calls for in a remediation plan.

Ask the contractor to explain whether the damage appears limited to the visible patch or calls for a larger cleanup. Check references before agreeing to the work. If sewage or other contaminated water caused the damage, ask for a professional with experience cleaning and fixing buildings damaged by that water.

Finish the closet job after the water and mold are addressed

The original cleaning job can wait while the leak is fixed and the mold cleanup is planned. Do not substitute a scrubbed surface for a repaired water source and completely dried affected items. If the wall needs remediation, settle who will assess it, who will do the cleanup and what their plan covers before the cleaner returns to ordinary work.