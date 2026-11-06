Told your garage door needs a threshold? Check what the other bid actually covers

Rainwater is getting under your garage door, and the estimates point in different directions. One company proposes a new bottom seal. Another proposes a threshold. Which one is pricing the fix you need?

Rain can pass under the bottom edge of a closed garage door. But water also runs off paved surfaces, so the direction it travels toward the garage matters. If you live in Texas, start by making both companies describe the path they think the water is taking. Then you can compare what each proposal does about it.

What a complete garage door estimate lists

A written estimate should describe the work, materials, completion date and price. For this job, look for a clear account of what the company inspected and what it proposes to change. A price for a seal and a price for a threshold are not comparable until you know what else is included.

Check whether the estimate says where the company found water entering: under the bottom edge, at the sides or top, or between door sections.

Look for the proposed bottom-seal work and materials, if a new seal is part of the bid.

Look for the proposed threshold or sill work and materials, if that is the bid’s approach.

Check whether the company will assess how fully the door closes and whether any adjustment is included.

Look for a separate description of any drainage work, rather than assuming it comes with the door work.

Bottom-edge measures do not address every route water can take. Guidance on water entering beneath a garage door does not cover water entering at the sides or top, or driven water entering between sections. That makes the inspection description worth reading, not just the proposed part.

Make every company price the same scope

Give each company the same question: What work would you include to assess the door opening, the bottom seal, a threshold or sill, how fully the door closes, and runoff approaching the garage? Ask for a written estimate that separates the work it proposes from work it does not include. This does not mean every company has to recommend the same fix. It lets you see where their recommendations differ.

A slightly inclined lip or sill beneath a closed door is one approach to floor-level water entry. The door also needs to close fully against whatever arrangement is proposed. Ask a threshold bidder how that will work at your door. Ask a seal bidder whether the proposal includes checking how the door closes.

Keep drainage on the same page. Berms, swales and rain gardens can help manage runoff. Gutters, downspouts and channels are other ways water can be directed. Ask whether either bid includes drainage work or whether it prices only the garage-door opening.

Read the gap between a seal bid and a threshold bid

A lower or higher total does not tell you which company has identified the water’s path. A seal-only bid may be pricing work at the bottom of the door. A threshold bid may be pricing a change where the closed door meets the floor. If one also includes adjustment or drainage work, the totals are buying different scopes. Ask for an explanation of a substantial difference rather than choosing by price alone. Prices also vary by region.

The biggest gap may be outside both bids. A seal or threshold cannot redirect water flowing toward the garage. If runoff across pavement is the issue, ask what each company proposes for that flow and whether addressing it falls outside its estimate. Do not read silence on drainage as a plan to handle it.

Questions to ask before choosing

Where did you find water entering, and what did you inspect to reach that conclusion?

How will the proposed seal or threshold meet the door when it is fully closed?

Does your price include door adjustment? If not, why not?

Is water flowing toward the opening, and does your estimate include any drainage work?

Which work and materials explain the difference between this estimate and the other one?

If a company explains a scope change in conversation, ask for it in writing. The contract should include promises about the work and labor and materials costs, not leave them in a conversation.

Short checklist before the work starts

Check the companies’ licenses and insurance, compare written estimates, and review a written contract before work begins. Make sure it reflects the door work, any drainage work, the completion date and the price you discussed. If the companies agree that runoff needs redirecting but neither includes that work, ask who would assess and price it before treating either door quote as the whole solution.