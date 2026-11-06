McKinney plumbers I'd ask about a leaking pipe or clogged drain

Top 3 Plumbers · McKinney, TX · Checked Nov 4, 2026

A wet cabinet or a sink that won't drain can turn a small first-house problem into a long afternoon. I read the McKinney plumbing reviews for the work people actually described, then pulled out the questions worth asking before anyone starts.

DT By Danny Tran 3 min read

Your first home can make a small plumbing problem feel big fast. In McKinney, a leaking pipe can soak a cabinet or wall before you see much water, and a clogged drain can turn a normal kitchen or bathroom routine into a mess. Leave either alone and the cleanup may grow along with the repair. A rushed fix can miss the leak’s source or leave the drain slow, putting your household through the same disruption twice.

Picking a plumber isn’t as simple as sorting by stars. Many have near-identical ratings, quotes don’t always cover the same steps, and a promise to fix the problem may not tell you whether testing or patching is included. You need to know what will be checked, what might need to be opened, and when the water or drain will be usable again. We screened 30 companies serving McKinney, and these 3 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 JMP Plumbing Services ZIP 75069 · leak detection 4.9 2 No Pressure Plumbing pipe repair 5.0 3 Streamline Plumbing ZIP 75070 · clogged sinks 4.9

How we picked 30 companies

13 Under floor 14 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We screened for at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews, BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 JMP Plumbing Services Top pick Best for A pipe repair or drain clog needing a clear scope About JMP Plumbing Services is a McKinney plumbing company serving homes and businesses in the DFW area. Its work includes leak detection, repiping and water heaters. On its own site, the company also lists drain cleaning, sewer work and slab-leak repair. It has operated for 4 years and is open around the clock Monday through Saturday; it is closed Sunday. Why it made the list JMP has a 4.9 Google rating from 779 reviews, the largest review base of these three picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt arrivals, clear explanations and discussions of the work and options before it begins. They also mention careful repairs and clean work areas. The reviewed jobs explicitly include both pipe repairs and drain clearing, so its feedback covers either problem. 4.9 /5 779 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

# 2 No Pressure Plumbing Best value Best for A leaking pipe or sink repair needing a clear explanation About No Pressure Plumbing handles general repairs and water-heater maintenance. On its own site, the company says it serves Melissa and the Dallas–Fort Worth area, and lists drain cleaning, pipe repair, sink-related repairs and water-heater work among its services. It also says it has more than 15 years of experience. Its listed hours are around the clock, every day. Why it made the list No Pressure Plumbing has a 5.0 Google rating from 92 reviews. That is a smaller review base than JMP’s. Reviewers repeatedly describe responsive scheduling, clear explanations and thorough work, with several noting helpful advice and an approach without upselling. Reviewed jobs include leak detection and repair as well as sink and garbage disposal repairs, making it a fit when you want to understand the proposed fix. 5.0 /5 92 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

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# 3 Streamline Plumbing Best for A clogged sink needing an explanation of the proposed repair About Streamline Plumbing is a McKinney plumbing company that handles repairs and water-heater installations. On its own site, the company says it serves residential and commercial customers in McKinney and surrounding areas, with work ranging from faucet installations to sewer-line replacement. It also lists plumbing repair and maintenance. Its listed hours are around the clock, every day. Why it made the list Streamline has a 4.9 Google rating from 55 reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt responses, clear explanations and efficient repairs. A clogged sink appears among its reviewed jobs, alongside toilets, gas-line leaks and a water-heater installation. That mix gives you feedback on everyday plumbing repairs as well as work beyond a blocked drain. 4.9 /5 55 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

Before work starts, settle the proposed scope. For a clog, ask whether clearing includes a flow test and whether a camera inspection is part of the plan. For a leak, ask whether locating it, testing the repair, and any cabinet or wall opening and patching are included. Ask what findings could change the work, what happens if the problem returns, and what arrival window and delay updates to expect.

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