You wipe the bathroom with vinegar, but Texas health guidance says bleach solution must stay wet for at least 5 minutes

You and I live in Texas, and as of early November 2026, a stomach bug still brings out a familiar reflex in my house: wipe down the bathroom with vinegar. I used to think the acidity was doing the disinfecting. A sink and toilet that look clean can make that feel like a job finished.

But after someone has been sick, wiping and disinfecting are different parts of the job. The question is whether the product is meant to work against norovirus on those surfaces, and whether it stays there long enough to do so. A quick pass with a cloth does not answer either question.

What the Texas Department of State Health Services says

The Texas Department of State Health Services warns, "DON’T STOP HERE: GERMS CAN REMAIN ON SURFACES EVEN AFTER CLEANING!" Its guidance for a vomiting or diarrhea accident calls for disinfection after cleaning. For the bleach solution in that guidance, it says to leave the surface wet for at least 5 minutes and to check the bleach product’s label directions.

The CDC recommends either a specified chlorine bleach solution or an EPA-registered disinfecting product against norovirus. That is the distinction I missed when I reached for vinegar: choosing something I like to clean with is not the same as choosing a disinfectant for this particular job. The CDC also says to disinfect the area as directed on the product label. That makes the directions part of the work, not small print to read after the bathroom is already wiped dry.

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Why a quick wipe falls short

The CDC says norovirus can persist on surfaces for days or weeks and resists many common disinfectants. It also describes a route from a contaminated object or surface to an unwashed hand and then to a mouth. That is why the surfaces someone touched during an illness deserve more than a wipe that leaves them looking tidy.

Contact time has a plain meaning: it is the time the treated surface stays wet. The EPA uses that meaning on its list of products effective against norovirus. If I apply a disinfectant and immediately wipe it away, I have skipped that wet period. The label tells me how to use the product against norovirus; the wet surface tells me I have not cut that step short.

What I do instead

Clean the bathroom surfaces and toilet areas contaminated by vomit or fecal material, then disinfect them. I treat those as separate steps rather than calling the first wipe the whole cleanup.

Choose the disinfecting step for norovirus: use the bleach solution the CDC specifies or an EPA-registered disinfecting product against norovirus. Household vinegar is not my stand-in for either one.

Read the product label before applying it. The EPA says to check that a listed product’s label includes directions for use as a disinfectant against norovirus. I follow those directions for the product in my hand rather than assuming every disinfectant works the same way.

Keep the treated surface wet for the required contact time. If I am following the Texas health department’s bleach-solution guidance, that means at least 5 minutes. I do not count a fast wipe and an immediately dry surface as that step.

If I describe the job to someone helping with it, I call it a bathroom cleanup after a stomach bug: clean the contaminated surfaces, then disinfect against norovirus and keep them wet for the required contact time.