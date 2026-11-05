You lay gravel beside your foundation, but the Building America Solution Center reports 83% of subterranean termites entering buildings came through concrete slab expansion joints in one study

You and I live here in Texas, and as of early November 2026, I can see the appeal of a tidy band of gravel against the house. My first house sits on a clay slab, and I used to think rocks along its edge would keep termites from reaching the foundation. It feels like putting something solid between the yard and the house. With storm season on my mind, I like a job I can see is done.

But a visible border is easy to mistake for a barrier. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension advises homeowners throughout Texas to watch for subterranean termites and take precautions against infestations. That makes the question worth getting right: does ordinary landscaping gravel actually block their way, or does it just make the edge of the house look protected?

What the federal building guide says

The Building America Solution Center gives a concrete reason to look past the gravel: “One study found 83% of subterranean termites entering buildings came in through expansion joints in concrete slabs.” That figure is about the termites entering buildings in that study, not about every house. It points to an entry path that a loose border beside a house does not close: a joint in the slab itself.

The EPA identifies sand of particular sizes as a physical barrier shown to work against termites. That is a much narrower description than the gravel sold for landscaping. I used to put both in the same mental category because both are loose material laid near a foundation. The distinction is whether the material is arranged to stop termite movement, not whether it looks like a hard surface from above.

Why the rocks are not a wall

Subterranean termite workers seek wood by digging tunnels and building shelter tubes. The EPA says termites rarely emerge from the soil, mud tubes, or food sources through which they tunnel. So watching the top of a gravel strip is not the same as watching every route to the house. The route can be out of sight, and a slab joint can offer access regardless of how neat the surrounding rocks look.

A university extension service explains why particle size matters in a sand barrier: the particles are too large for termites to move, but too small for them to crawl between or use to build stable tunnels. That is the point of the specially sized material. Ordinary landscaping gravel does not become that kind of barrier merely because it runs all the way along the wall. In my house, the mistake was treating a border I could see as proof that the paths I could not see were blocked.

What to do instead

Treat the gravel as landscaping, not as the termite defense. Keep the question focused on how termites could reach the structure rather than on whether the rocks make a continuous-looking line.

Pay attention to the slab joints. The building guide’s study identifies expansion joints in concrete slabs as an entry path, so the edge of the gravel is not the only place that matters.

Look for foundation cracks and gaps where utilities pass through the wall. The EPA recommends reducing those openings by filling them with cement, grout, or caulk.

If someone proposes a physical barrier, ask what material makes it a barrier. Sand of particular sizes is the material the EPA identifies; a band of ordinary landscaping gravel is a different proposition.

The job to describe to whoever you call is checking termite access at slab joints, foundation cracks, and utility openings, rather than relying on landscaping gravel to block it.