You test-spray the kitchen fire extinguisher, but the Texas department of insurance says to check its charge each month

I live in Texas, and as of early November 2026, I still understand the urge to give the kitchen fire extinguisher a quick spray and hang it back up. I used to think that if something came out, I had proved it was ready. It felt like a practical test I could do myself, right there in the kitchen.

But a burst only tells me the extinguisher discharged. It does not answer the question I actually care about when I put it back: is it fully charged now? For the extinguisher in my house, I would rather check its condition than use some of its contents to reassure myself.

What the state department says

The Texas department that issues fire extinguisher guidance says, “Each month, make sure your extinguisher is fully charged, isn’t damaged, and doesn’t have a blocked nozzle.” That gives me a different job from making it spray. I need to look at the extinguisher I have and check its charge and condition, not treat a brief discharge as a passing grade.

The department also recommends having an extinguisher serviced each year by a portable fire extinguisher company licensed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. That is a separate step from the check I can do at home. Neither step calls for a test spray that I then pretend never happened.

Why the spray is a poor check

A quick spray answers whether something came out at that moment. The U.S. Fire Administration recommends checking an extinguisher’s pressure gauge instead of spraying it to check readiness. Many extinguishers have gauges that show when pressure is too high or too low. That is information I do not get just by watching a short burst.

The agency also says that some extinguishers with low pressure can be recharged, while others need to be replaced. So if I have already sprayed mine, the sensible question is not whether the burst was short. It is what the extinguisher’s charge shows afterward. Hanging it back up without that check would leave me relying on the very shortcut that got me into this.

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What I do instead

Each month, I check whether the kitchen extinguisher is fully charged, damaged or has a blocked nozzle. I do not spray it as part of that check. The point is to learn its condition while leaving it ready to use.

I look at its pressure gauge, if it has one, rather than trying to judge its charge by whether it sprays. A gauge can show pressure that is too high or too low; a quick burst is not a substitute for reading it.

If I have already discharged it, even briefly, I check its charge before treating it as ready again. If the pressure is too low, I find out whether this extinguisher can be recharged or needs replacing. I would not make that decision based on how little I think came out.

I arrange the annual service the state department recommends with a portable fire extinguisher company licensed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. If the extinguisher is empty, the department says to take it to a fire station or home improvement store.

This is a small change in how I think about the extinguisher on my kitchen wall. Spraying it feels like testing it. Checking its charge and condition tells me more about whether I should put it back there.

If I call for service, I describe it as a kitchen fire extinguisher that was discharged and needs its charge checked, with recharging or replacement determined from its condition.