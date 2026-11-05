Moving in McKinney this November? Here’s what the reviews say

Top 3 Moving · McKinney, TX · Checked Nov 4, 2026

My first house taught me that moving is about more than boxes. For a McKinney house move, these reviews point to different strengths—and the questions worth asking before move day.

DT By Danny Tran 4 min read

A first house move in McKinney has more moving parts than a stack of boxes suggests. You need a crew and truck that can take the full inventory, plus a plan for furniture, appliances, and the doorways they pass through. If the truck is too small or furniture goes unprotected, the day can stretch into extra trips and damaged belongings. That's a rough start in a new place, especially when you're also figuring out the AC and the rest of the house.

Picking a mover isn't as simple as sorting by stars. Many ratings look nearly identical, while quotes may not spell out crew size, travel time or who brings the wrapping. A promise to handle everything doesn't tell you what happens if the crew runs late. We screened 13 companies serving McKinney, and these 3 made it. The next step is finding a scope that fits your inventory and a timing plan you understand.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Get Moving ZIP 75070 · house moves 4.9 2 ABC-A Better Choice Moving Services packing help 4.9 3 Blessed Up Movers LLC local moves 4.9

How we picked 13 companies

5 Under floor 5 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We used a floor of at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the last 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records during the screening. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Get Moving Top pick Best for A house move needing clear plans and move-day updates About Get Moving is a McKinney-based mover handling home, apartment and office moves, along with furniture and appliance delivery. The company says it is locally owned and works across McKinney and the Dallas Metroplex, including Allen, Frisco and Plano. Its listed hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Why it made the list Get Moving has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 132 reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe on-time arrivals, quick work, careful handling and clear, responsive communication. House moves appear in that feedback, not just smaller jobs. The combination of house-move experience and communication makes it a fit when you want to know how the day will run. 4.9 /5 132 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

# 2 ABC-A Better Choice Moving Services Best value Best for A house move needing packing help and furniture wrapping About ABC-A Better Choice Moving Services is a full-service mover offering packing and local or long-distance moves. The company says it has more than 10 years of moving experience and can pack and transport belongings to a new home or storage unit. It serves McKinney moves and lists hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Why it made the list ABC-A Better Choice Moving Services has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 137 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe punctual, efficient crews and careful handling; furniture wrapping and packing help also come up across their accounts. Reviewers describe helpful planning and clear communication, too. Its review base is smaller than Blessed Up Movers', while its packing and wrapping work sets it apart here. 4.9 /5 137 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

nearby.ai · Your personal home-services helper What help does your move need? Whole-house move Packing help Furniture wrapping Heavy appliances ✓Free for homeowners ✓Qualified local pros ✓Your number stays private

# 3 Blessed Up Movers LLC Best for A move where arrival timing and updates matter About Blessed Up Movers LLC is a local moving service for people relocating in and around McKinney. It moves household belongings, with careful handling and efficient help central to its service overview. Its listed hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, giving you a weekend window as well as weekday availability. Why it made the list Blessed Up Movers LLC has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 251 reviews, the largest review base of these three. Reviewers repeatedly describe punctual, efficient crews and careful handling of belongings. They also describe the team as professional and friendly, with communication before and during the move. That pattern makes it a fit when arrival timing and move-day updates are high on your list. 4.9 /5 251 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

Give whichever mover you choose the same room-by-room inventory, then get a written scope showing crew size, truck capacity, minimum hours, travel time and packing materials. Ask whether everything fits in one trip, who wraps furniture and protects floors and doorways, and what happens if it takes another trip. Get the arrival window in writing, along with who updates you and what happens if the crew is late or does not arrive.

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