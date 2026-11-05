You unzip your sofa cushion covers for the washer, but a university extension service says separate washing can shrink them

Here in Texas, as of early November, my reflex when a sofa cushion cover needs cleaning is to reach for the zipper. In my house, I used to take that zipper as a sign that the cover could go in the washer. It looks removable, so it feels washable. That quick jump from removable to washable was the mistake I kept making with the upholstered sofa in my house.

Storm season also keeps furniture care on my mind. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension advises taking flood-damaged furniture outdoors to clean and dry it or discard it. For an ordinary sofa cushion, though, my question is smaller: does the zipper actually tell me how to clean the fabric?

What a university extension service says

A university extension service puts it plainly: "Do not remove zippered cushion covers from upholstered furniture. Separate cleaning or washing can cause shrinkage, damage to fabric backing or color change."

That changed how I look at my sofa. A zipper tells me the cover can open; it does not give me the cleaning instructions. Those are on the furnishing’s label or hang tag. I used to skip that part because the cover seemed easy to take off. Now I check it before I decide what to do.

Why the zipper can fool you

The trouble is separate washing. The university extension service says it can shrink a cushion cover, damage its fabric backing or change its color. If the cover shrinks, getting it back onto the cushion may be a problem. If its color changes while the rest of the sofa stays as it was, the cushion may no longer match. The zipper is still there, but it has not protected the cover from either outcome.

There is an important distinction I missed. The same university extension service describes an entire slipcover—cushions, skirt and all—as something that can be removed and laundered. That is different from unzipping an individual cushion cover on an upholstered sofa and washing that piece by itself. Both have fabric you can remove, but they are not the same cleaning decision.

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What I do instead

I look for the sofa’s label or hang tag and read its cleaning instructions before touching a cushion zipper. If I cannot find the instructions, I do not treat the zipper as a substitute for them.

I check whether I am looking at an entire slipcover or an individual zippered cushion cover. I no longer put them in the same category just because both can come off.

I leave a zippered cushion cover on upholstered furniture rather than washing it separately. That is the part of my old routine I had to change.

If someone else will clean the sofa, I show them the care instructions and point out which pieces are cushion covers. I want the cleaning choice made for the upholstery I have, not for the zipper it happens to have.

The job is to clean the upholstered sofa according to its care instructions, with the zippered cushion covers left in place.