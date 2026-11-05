Two rooms in a Texas home went without AC while the owner weighed an $8,421 replacement quote

A 21-year-old AC unit had died in a Texas homeowner's one-story house. Over the summer, a portable unit served the living room while two small rooms went without HVAC. In a thread from December 2023, the homeowner was weighing an $8,421 quote to replace the dead system.

The quotes · Texas AC replacement First company · single-stage AC replacement $8,421 Second bid · whole-unit replacement $10,000 Commenter's expectation · two-stage heat pump $8,500 Where they split ? The second bid gave no equipment or installation details ≠ Commenter expected a two-stage heat pump, not the quoted single-stage system ? Commenter excluded ducts; neither homeowner bid specified ductwork

The replacement would heat and cool half of the 2,282-square-foot house. A 12-year-old system still served the other half. The homeowner wanted to know whether to negotiate the price.

$8,421 for a 2.5-Ton Replacement

The first quote was for a 2.5-ton, 14.3 SEER2, single-stage system to replace the whole dead unit. That gave the homeowner a price and an equipment description, but not much to compare line by line. The post did not spell out the installation work, taxes, ductwork, permits or warranty.

That matters because the house's square footage alone does not tell a reader what work the company priced. The new system was for one half of the house, not both. The homeowner was trying to judge the cost of that replacement, not a whole-house overhaul.

The Other Bid Reached $10,000

The homeowner had already gotten another quote: $10,000 to replace the whole unit. They did not give the equipment details or an itemized scope for that bid.

So the two figures showed that the homeowner had another price to consider, but not whether the companies proposed matching equipment and work. A lower number on its own could not answer the negotiation question.

Commenters gave conflicting reactions. One said $8,421 was too high for an entry-level unit and suggested a range of $4,500–$5,000. Another said the first price was not unreasonable for a new system in a large metro area and urged the homeowner to weigh reputation, service plans and warranty, too.

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The $8,500 Comparison Changed the Equipment

The commenter who objected to the first price said that, for $8,500, they would expect a higher-efficiency, two-stage heat pump. They also said ducts were not included in that comparison. That was a different equipment description from the homeowner's 14.3 SEER2, single-stage quote, not a matching bid for this house.

The gap remained open: the $10,000 quote did not give enough detail to compare its scope with the $8,421 quote, and the commenters disagreed about what the first price should buy. The thread does not say whether the homeowner negotiated, bought a system or paid either quoted amount.

What to Ask Before You Sign an AC Replacement Quote

Is this price for a 2.5-ton, 14.3 SEER2, single-stage system, or different equipment?

What installation work is included, and are taxes and permits in the written total?

Does the quote include any ductwork, or is that excluded?

What warranty and service plan, if any, come with this price?

Two or three written quotes for the same scope, compared item by item, can show where a gap like this one comes from. Without those details, these prices leave the homeowner with a question rather than an answer.