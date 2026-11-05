You spray weed killer on new grass, but Purdue Extension says wait until it has been mowed at least three times

Here in Texas, you and I can look at a newly seeded lawn and see the weeds before we notice much else. As of early November 2026, my reflex is still to reach for the weed killer. If a product says it is for grass, it is easy to read that as permission to use it on the grass I just seeded. I used to make that jump in my own house: grass is grass, so the spray must be fine.

That skips the part about the new seedlings. The question is not just whether a product is meant for a lawn. It is whether this newly seeded lawn is ready for that application under the product’s directions. Wanting the weeds gone does not settle the timing. I have to slow down long enough to check what the directions say about new grass, rather than treating the words for lawns as the whole answer.

What Purdue Extension says

Purdue Extension, in guidance coauthored with another university extension service, says: "Do not apply to new turfgrass seedlings until after the grass has been mowed at least three times."

That is a different test from looking at the front of a weed-killer container and seeing grass. It asks what has happened to the seedlings since they came up. Another university extension service says broadleaf weeds are usually controlled after the lawn is established. Purdue Extension and its university extension coauthor also direct readers to read, understand and follow all directions on the herbicide label. So I would use the mowing guidance as a reason to pause, then check the label for the product in my hand before doing anything to the new lawn.

The practical distinction matters when I am standing there looking at weeds among seedlings. I might be focused on what I want to kill. The extension guidance makes me look at the grass I want to keep, too. A lawn can have weeds worth dealing with and still be too new for me to treat it on impulse. Waiting is not the same as deciding to leave the weeds there for good; it is deciding that the timing deserves its own check.

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What I’d do instead

Leave the sprayer alone while the lawn is still newly seeded. Do not turn a label that says a product is for grass into an answer about seedlings.

Pay attention to whether the new grass has been mowed at least three times before considering a broadleaf herbicide. That is the point the extension guidance gives for new turfgrass seedlings, not a date I can pick from the calendar.

Read the product label all the way through for directions and precautions before applying it. Follow those directions for the product I actually have, rather than relying on a general impression from its front label.

If I cannot tell what the label directs for my newly seeded lawn, keep the product off the seedlings until I can sort out that question. The weeds may catch my eye, but they do not make the grass older.

If I ask someone for help, I’d describe the job as weed control in a newly seeded lawn and say whether the new grass has been mowed, not just ask for a lawn spray.