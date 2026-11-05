You run the ceiling fan while cooking, but the EPA says a range hood can greatly reduce cooking-particle exposure

As of early November 2026, I live in Texas, and in my first house I know how tempting it is to reach for the ceiling fan when dinner makes the kitchen feel heavy. I used to think that if I could feel air moving, I was clearing the cooking fumes. The fan was familiar, right there overhead, and easy to mistake for ventilation.

That is the reflex I would question now. An ordinary ceiling fan moves kitchen air around without sending it outside. The useful question is not whether the room feels breezier. It is whether the air from cooking has a way out of the house.

What the EPA says

The US Environmental Protection Agency says, "Using stove range hoods while cooking can greatly reduce indoor PM exposure from cooking." PM is the cooking-particle exposure I had never thought about when I reached for the ceiling fan. I was judging the air by whether I could feel it moving, not by whether the particles were being carried away.

The EPA recommends turning on an outdoors-vented range hood whenever you cook. It also recommends a hood that vents outside over one that recirculates air. That gives me a better stove habit than waiting until the kitchen feels smoky: use the right kind of hood while the cooking is happening.

Why moving air is not the same as exhausting it

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development describes kitchen ventilation as a mechanical system that takes kitchen air outside. Its kitchen-exhaust standard leaves out ordinary kitchen ceiling fans and fans that only circulate air. That is the distinction I missed. A breeze is movement; exhaust gives the air a route out.

The Building America Solution Center recommends ventilation over the stove that carries steam, smoke, odors and cooking pollutants outside. It also points out that some fans built into hoods and over-the-range microwaves recirculate rather than exhaust outdoors. So the presence of a fan above the stove does not, by itself, tell me where the air goes.

An ordinary ceiling fan turns the air already in the kitchen. It cannot do the outdoor exhaust job just by making that air move. Ventilation over the stove that exhausts outdoors carries cooking air away instead. That difference still matters when the ceiling fan makes the room feel more comfortable. Feeling air on my face was the wrong test for whether cooking pollutants had left the house.

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What I do instead

When I cook, I use an outdoors-vented range hood if there is one. I make turning it on part of using the stove, rather than treating the ceiling fan as its substitute.

I check whether the hood sends air outdoors or recirculates it into the kitchen. A running motor over the stove is not the whole answer; I want to know where the cooking air ends up.

When it works with what I am making, I use the back burners. The EPA says that helps a range hood capture more cooking emissions. It is a change in how I use the stove, not a replacement for exhaust.

If there is no outdoors-vented hood, I look for a kitchen or window exhaust fan that sends indoor air outside, as the EPA recommends. I do not count an ordinary ceiling fan as an exhaust fan just because it spins overhead.

I would describe the job as checking whether the kitchen fan carries cooking air outdoors or recirculates it into the room.