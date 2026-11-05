You leave a mousetrap untouched, but CDC says to check its bait every week for at least 15 days

As of early November 2026, I know the mousetrap reflex in my house: bait it, set it, and leave it in the same spot. I live in Texas, and I used to figure that if a mouse was around, it would eventually find the bait. An empty trap felt like a reason to wait longer, not a reason to look at where I had put it.

That spot matters. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension describes rodents following the same covered paths near walls each night. A trap sitting where it is convenient for me to see may not be sitting along a path they use. I can be patient with a trap and still pay attention to its placement.

What CDC says

CDC gives a routine for bait that is more involved than setting a trap and forgetting it: "Check the bait every week and re-fill or move it as needed for at least 15 days."

That changed how I read an empty trap. I used to treat no catch as a reason to leave everything alone. Now I treat it as a reason to check what I can actually check: the bait and the location. CDC’s instruction is to check the bait every week and refill or move it as needed. It is not a promise that waiting in the same spot will do the work for me.

There is room for patience in that guidance. There is also a job to do while I wait. I can look at where I placed the trap instead of assuming that bait will draw a mouse to any spot I choose. That is a smaller, more useful question than asking how long an empty trap ought to sit untouched.

Why placement matters

The travel path is the part I overlooked. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says rodents tend to use the same routes nightly, keeping close to walls or objects that give them cover. If my trap is out of the way of those routes, leaving it there longer does not change where it sits. The bait may be there, but the trap’s position still matters.

The extension also emphasizes placement and checking traps often. That fits the way I need to think about the task: not as a baited trap quietly working somewhere in the house, but as a trap I place with the rodent’s route in mind and keep checking. I do not need to turn every empty trap into a verdict. I do need to notice whether I have given it a sensible place to work.

What I do instead

Start with the location. I look for a covered route near a wall rather than picking a spot just because it is easy for me to reach or see.

Keep checking the trap. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says trapping takes almost daily maintenance, so setting it down and forgetting about it is not my plan.

Check the bait every week. I refill or move it as needed and keep up that bait routine for at least 15 days, following CDC’s guidance.

If the trap stays empty, look again at its placement. I ask whether it is along a route rodents use, rather than assuming more waiting in the same spot is the whole answer.

If I describe the job to someone I call, I’ll say I need help locating rodent travel routes and placing and checking baited mousetraps along them.